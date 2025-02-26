Live
Bengaluru News Live Today February 26, 2025 : Bengaluru water board bans borewell drilling amid low ground water levels ahead of summer: Report
Feb 26, 2025 8:10 AM IST
Bengaluru News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on February 26, 2025.
Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Bengaluru water board bans borewell drilling amid low ground water levels ahead of summer: Report
Bengaluru News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and Karnataka right here. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 26, 2025 8:10 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Bengaluru water board bans borewell drilling amid low ground water levels ahead of summer: Report
- Bengaluru halts borewell drilling permits due to depleting groundwater levels, as BWSSB monitors the situation.
Feb 26, 2025 7:46 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Banu Mushtaq’s Heart Lamp puts Kannada literature on global stage with International Booker longlist spot
- Banu Mushtaq’s short story collection, Heart Lamp is longlisted for the International Booker Prize, marking a significant milestone for Kannada literature.
Feb 26, 2025 7:01 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.2 °C, check weather forecast for February 26, 2025
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on February 26, 2025 here.
News cities bengaluru news Bengaluru News Live Today February 26, 2025 : Bengaluru water board bans borewell drilling amid low ground water levels ahead of summer: Report