Bengaluru News Live Today February 26, 2025 : Bengaluru water board bans borewell drilling amid low ground water levels ahead of summer: Report

New Delhi180C
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
    By HT News Desk
    Feb 26, 2025 8:10 AM IST
    Feb 26, 2025 8:10 AM IST

    • Bengaluru halts borewell drilling permits due to depleting groundwater levels, as BWSSB monitors the situation.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 26, 2025 7:46 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Banu Mushtaq’s Heart Lamp puts Kannada literature on global stage with International Booker longlist spot

    • Banu Mushtaq’s short story collection, Heart Lamp is longlisted for the International Booker Prize, marking a significant milestone for Kannada literature. 
    Read the full story here

    Feb 26, 2025 7:01 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.2 °C, check weather forecast for February 26, 2025

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on February 26, 2025 here.
    Read the full story here

