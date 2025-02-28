Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi200C
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Bengaluru News Live Today February 28, 2025 : Bengaluru psychiatrist gets 10-year jail term for abducting newborn, selling him for ₹14.5 lakh

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 28, 2025 7:42 AM IST
    Bengaluru News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on February 28, 2025.
    Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Bengaluru psychiatrist gets 10-year jail term for abducting newborn, selling him for ₹14.5 lakh
    Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Bengaluru psychiatrist gets 10-year jail term for abducting newborn, selling him for ₹14.5 lakh

    Bengaluru News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and Karnataka right here. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 28, 2025 7:42 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Bengaluru psychiatrist gets 10-year jail term for abducting newborn, selling him for ₹14.5 lakh

    • Rashmi Shashikumar, a resident of Bengaluru's Nagarbhavi, was also fined 1 lakh by Judge C B Santosh.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 28, 2025 7:01 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.05 °C, check weather forecast for February 28, 2025

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on February 28, 2025 here.
    Read the full story here

    News cities bengaluru news Bengaluru News Live Today February 28, 2025 : Bengaluru psychiatrist gets 10-year jail term for abducting newborn, selling him for ₹14.5 lakh
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes