Monday, Jan 13, 2025
    Bengaluru News Live Today January 13, 2025 : Eliminating Kumaraswamy is an impossible task, says JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 13, 2025 8:12 AM IST
    Bengaluru News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on January 13, 2025.
    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 13, 2025 8:12 AM IST

    • Deve Gowda reaffirmed the party's support for Kumaraswamy and said that "eliminating him is an impossible task" suggesting that Congress plans "cannot succeed."
    Jan 13, 2025 7:31 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Bengaluru likely to witness first rainfall of 2025 today, predicts IMD

    • In Karnataka, dry weather is likely to prevail across Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and most of South Interior Karnataka today and tomorrow.
    Jan 13, 2025 7:00 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.3 °C, check weather forecast for January 13, 2025

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on January 13, 2025 here.
