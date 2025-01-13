Bengaluru News Live Today January 13, 2025 : Eliminating Kumaraswamy is an impossible task, says JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda

Live
Jan 13, 2025 8:12 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Eliminating Kumaraswamy is an impossible task, says JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda
- Deve Gowda reaffirmed the party's support for Kumaraswamy and said that "eliminating him is an impossible task" suggesting that Congress plans "cannot succeed."
Jan 13, 2025 7:31 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Bengaluru likely to witness first rainfall of 2025 today, predicts IMD
- In Karnataka, dry weather is likely to prevail across Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and most of South Interior Karnataka today and tomorrow.
Jan 13, 2025 7:00 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.3 °C, check weather forecast for January 13, 2025
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on January 13, 2025 here.
