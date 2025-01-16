Live
Bengaluru News Live Today January 16, 2025 : US Consulate to open in Bengaluru on January 17: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya thanks PM Modi, Jaishankar
Jan 16, 2025 7:33 AM IST
Bengaluru News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on January 16, 2025.
Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: US Consulate to open in Bengaluru on January 17: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya thanks PM Modi, Jaishankar
Bengaluru News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and Karnataka right here. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 16, 2025 7:33 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: US Consulate to open in Bengaluru on January 17: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya thanks PM Modi, Jaishankar
- While announcing the news in Kannada, Tejasvi Surya congratulated External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in a video and expressed his gratitude.
Jan 16, 2025 7:00 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.59 °C, check weather forecast for January 16, 2025
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on January 16, 2025 here.
News cities bengaluru news Bengaluru News Live Today January 16, 2025 : US Consulate to open in Bengaluru on January 17: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya thanks PM Modi, Jaishankar