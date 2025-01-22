Live
Bengaluru News Live Today January 22, 2025 : Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA arrests man who helped mastermind escape
Jan 22, 2025 8:24 AM IST
Bengaluru News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on January 22, 2025.
Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA arrests man who helped mastermind escape
Bengaluru News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and Karnataka right here. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 22, 2025 8:24 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA arrests man who helped mastermind escape
- Ateeq Ahmed is accused of aiding Mustafa Paichar, identified as the mastermind behind the murder of Praveen Nettaru.
Jan 22, 2025 7:57 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Kerala businessman robbed of 1.5 lakh cash and car at knifepoint near Mysuru, incident caught on camera. Watch
- The incident, caught on camera, shows the attackers pulling the businessman out of his car and overpowering him.
Jan 22, 2025 7:00 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.95 °C, check weather forecast for January 22, 2025
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on January 22, 2025 here.
News cities bengaluru news Bengaluru News Live Today January 22, 2025 : Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA arrests man who helped mastermind escape