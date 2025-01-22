Edit Profile
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
    Bengaluru News Live Today January 22, 2025 : Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA arrests man who helped mastermind escape

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 22, 2025 8:24 AM IST
    Bengaluru News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on January 22, 2025.
    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 22, 2025 8:24 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA arrests man who helped mastermind escape

    • Ateeq Ahmed is accused of aiding Mustafa Paichar, identified as the mastermind behind the murder of Praveen Nettaru.
    Jan 22, 2025 7:57 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Kerala businessman robbed of 1.5 lakh cash and car at knifepoint near Mysuru, incident caught on camera. Watch

    • The incident, caught on camera, shows the attackers pulling the businessman out of his car and overpowering him.
    Jan 22, 2025 7:00 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.95 °C, check weather forecast for January 22, 2025

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on January 22, 2025 here.
