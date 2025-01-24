Live
Bengaluru News Live Today January 24, 2025 : Black magic protest over job cuts in Karnataka, dolls and lemons found outside KMF office in Bellary: Report
Jan 24, 2025 7:51 AM IST
Bengaluru News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on January 24, 2025.
Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Black magic protest over job cuts in Karnataka, dolls and lemons found outside KMF office in Bellary: Report
Bengaluru News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and Karnataka right here. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 24, 2025 7:51 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Black magic protest over job cuts in Karnataka, dolls and lemons found outside KMF office in Bellary: Report
- This comes at a time when KMF is grappling with financial difficulties and plans to lay off 50 employees.
Jan 24, 2025 7:00 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.77 °C, check weather forecast for January 24, 2025
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on January 24, 2025 here.
News cities bengaluru news Bengaluru News Live Today January 24, 2025 : Black magic protest over job cuts in Karnataka, dolls and lemons found outside KMF office in Bellary: Report