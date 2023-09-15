Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Karnataka health department issues circular over Nipah outbreak in Kerala
A lot is going on Bengaluru, Karnataka, including developments in health, politics, traffic, weather, crime, real estate and more.
Bengaluru News LIVE: The Karnataka Government on Thursday issued a circular in view of the Nipah virus outbreak in neighbouring Kerala, and advised the general public to avoid unnecessary travel to affected areas of the state.
Meanwhile, political leaders continued to navigate the Cauvery river water sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu, after the Karnataka government filed a plea with the Supreme Court, maintaining that they don't have enough water to release to the southern state.
The South Western Railway announced special festival trains between Yesvantpur and Murudeshwar in view of the fast approaching Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
- Sep 15, 2023 11:33 AM IST
Nearly 2.28 crore people to read Preamble of Constitution today, CM, DCM participate
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar participated in an event organised to read the Preamble to the Constitution, as part of the 'International Day of Democracy' celebrations. Read more here
- Sep 15, 2023 11:20 AM IST
‘We have presented our case’: DK Shivakumar on Cauvery water dispute
On the Cauvery dispute Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar said, "We have presented our case that it is very difficult to release water. We are preparing ourselves for the Supreme Court and the monitoring authority. We hope looking at the situation we will get justice."
(ANI)
- Sep 15, 2023 10:58 AM IST
Karnataka issues circular over Nipah outbreak in Kerala
In view of new Nipah cases in Kerala, the Karnataka Government issued a circular and advised the general public to avoid unnecessary travel to affected areas of the neighbouring state. The health department also instructed officials to intensify surveillance in the bordering districts to Kerala, which are Kodagu, Dakshin Kannada, Chamrajanagara and Mysuru.
(ANI)