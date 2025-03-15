Live
Bengaluru News Live Today March 15, 2025 : Bengaluru's garbage mafia controls waste collection, says Dy CM DK Shivakumar
Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on March 15, 2025.
Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Bengaluru's garbage mafia controls waste collection, says Dy CM DK Shivakumar
Bengaluru News LIVE: Bengaluru's garbage mafia controls waste collection, says Dy CM DK Shivakumar
- DL Shivakumar explained that waste collection was divided into 89 packages over the years, making it difficult to streamline operations
Mar 15, 2025 7:39 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Karnataka government plans 1 paise per litre water tariff hike amid rising demand
- DK Shivakumar said water tariff in Bengaluru has not been revised since 2014.
Mar 15, 2025 7:01 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.61 °C, check weather forecast for March 15, 2025
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on March 15, 2025 here.
