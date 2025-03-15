Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi230C
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Bengaluru News Live Today March 15, 2025 : Bengaluru's garbage mafia controls waste collection, says Dy CM DK Shivakumar

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 15, 2025 8:32 AM IST
    Bengaluru News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on March 15, 2025.
    Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Bengaluru's garbage mafia controls waste collection, says Dy CM DK Shivakumar
    Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Bengaluru's garbage mafia controls waste collection, says Dy CM DK Shivakumar

    Bengaluru News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and Karnataka right here. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 15, 2025 8:32 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Bengaluru's garbage mafia controls waste collection, says Dy CM DK Shivakumar

    • DL Shivakumar explained that waste collection was divided into 89 packages over the years, making it difficult to streamline operations
    Read the full story here

    Mar 15, 2025 7:39 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Karnataka government plans 1 paise per litre water tariff hike amid rising demand

    • DK Shivakumar said water tariff in Bengaluru has not been revised since 2014.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 15, 2025 7:01 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.61 °C, check weather forecast for March 15, 2025

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on March 15, 2025 here.
    Read the full story here

    News cities bengaluru news Bengaluru News Live Today March 15, 2025 : Bengaluru's garbage mafia controls waste collection, says Dy CM DK Shivakumar
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes