Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
    Bengaluru News Live Today March 18, 2025 : Bengaluru’s second airport site to be chosen on merit, says Karnataka Minister

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 18, 2025 7:32 AM IST
    Bengaluru News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on March 18, 2025.
    Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Bengaluru’s second airport site to be chosen on merit, says Karnataka Minister
    Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Bengaluru’s second airport site to be chosen on merit, says Karnataka Minister

    Bengaluru News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and Karnataka right here. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 18, 2025 7:32 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Bengaluru’s second airport site to be chosen on merit, says Karnataka Minister

    • Two of the shortlisted sites are near Harohalli on Kanakapura Road, while the third is on Kunigal Road in Nelamangala.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 18, 2025 7:01 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.63 °C, check weather forecast for March 18, 2025

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on March 18, 2025 here.
    Read the full story here

