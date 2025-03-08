Live
Bengaluru News Live Today March 8, 2025 : Karnataka Budget 2025 is gift to people: Dy CM DK Shivakumar
Mar 8, 2025 10:11 AM IST
Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on March 8, 2025.
Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Karnataka Budget 2025 is gift to people: Dy CM DK Shivakumar
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and Karnataka right here.
Mar 8, 2025 10:11 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Karnataka Budget 2025 is gift to people: Dy CM DK Shivakumar
- "I have been in public life for 36 years, and I can tell you this is a far-sighted and historic budget that provides justice to all," he added.
Mar 8, 2025 9:30 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.25 °C, check weather forecast for March 8, 2025
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on March 8, 2025 here.
Mar 8, 2025 9:28 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Kannada actress Ranya Rao confesses to gold smuggling as DRI uncovers ₹17.29 crore haul: Report
- Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested for allegedly smuggling gold from Dubai, admitting to possessing 17 gold bars.
Mar 8, 2025 8:52 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Karnataka IT union to protest in Bengaluru, demanding work-life balance and stronger labour laws
- The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union demands enforcement of working hour limits and the Right to Disconnect amid ongoing labour law violations.
