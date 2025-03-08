Edit Profile
Saturday, Mar 8, 2025
    Bengaluru News Live Today March 8, 2025 : Karnataka Budget 2025 is gift to people: Dy CM DK Shivakumar

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 8, 2025 10:11 AM IST
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 8, 2025 10:11 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Karnataka Budget 2025 is gift to people: Dy CM DK Shivakumar

    • "I have been in public life for 36 years, and I can tell you this is a far-sighted and historic budget that provides justice to all," he added.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 8, 2025 9:30 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.25 °C, check weather forecast for March 8, 2025

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on March 8, 2025 here.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 8, 2025 9:28 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Kannada actress Ranya Rao confesses to gold smuggling as DRI uncovers ₹17.29 crore haul: Report

    • Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested for allegedly smuggling gold from Dubai, admitting to possessing 17 gold bars. 
    Read the full story here

    Mar 8, 2025 8:52 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Karnataka IT union to protest in Bengaluru, demanding work-life balance and stronger labour laws

    • The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union demands enforcement of working hour limits and the Right to Disconnect amid ongoing labour law violations.
    Read the full story here

