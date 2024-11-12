Bengaluru News Live Updates Today November 12, 2024 : BJP conspiring to stop guarantee schemes: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Edit Profile
New Delhi200C
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
    By HT News Desk
    Nov 12, 2024 7:43 AM IST
    Bengaluru News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on November 12, 2024.
    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 12, 2024 7:43 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: BJP conspiring to stop guarantee schemes: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

    • DKS said that Deve Gowda has given out a message that the BJP was conspiring to discontinue guarantee schemes.
    Nov 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 12, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on November 12, 2024 here.
