New Delhi220C
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
    Bengaluru News Live Today November 13, 2024 : BJP MLA accuses Congress of 'hindering' Karnataka's Udupi tourism development

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 13, 2024 7:46 PM IST
    Bengaluru News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on November 13, 2024.
    Latest news on November 13, 2024: The Parashurama theme park , situated in Erlapadi village panchayat in Karkala of Udupi district, has faced allegations of malpractice during its construction. Accusations include encroachment on Gomala land and poor quality of material. (Wikimedia Commons)
    Bengaluru News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and Karnataka right here.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 13, 2024 7:46 PM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: BJP MLA accuses Congress of 'hindering' Karnataka's Udupi tourism development

    • His remarks come in the wake of opposition from the Congress camp in Karkala, which raised questions about the authenticity of the 33-foot bronze statue.
