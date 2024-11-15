Live
Bengaluru News Live Today November 15, 2024 : Bengaluru inspector arrested for assisting rape-suspect BJP MLA Munirathna: Report
Nov 15, 2024 8:01 AM IST
Bengaluru News Live: November 15, 2024.
- Ayyanna Reddy is the second individual to be detained in connection with the high-profile rape case filed against Munirathna.
Nov 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.27 °C, check weather forecast for November 15, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on November 15, 2024 here.
