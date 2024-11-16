Edit Profile
Saturday, Nov 16, 2024
    Bengaluru News Live Today November 16, 2024 : Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's office undergoes ₹2.4 crore renovation, draws BJP criticism

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 16, 2024 8:16 AM IST
    Bengaluru News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on November 16, 2024.
    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 16, 2024 8:16 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s office undergoes ₹2.4 crore renovation, draws BJP criticism

    • The last renovation of the office was carried out during the tenure of former Chief Minister SM Krishna between 1999 and 2004.
    Nov 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.74 °C, check weather forecast for November 16, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on November 16, 2024 here.
