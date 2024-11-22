Live
Bengaluru News Live Today November 22, 2024 : 100 engineering colleges in Karnataka to be 'adopted' by corporates by next year: IT Minister Kharge
Bengaluru News LIVE: 100 engineering colleges in Karnataka to be 'adopted' by corporates by next year: IT Minister Kharge
- Priyank Kharge also said a new centre of excellence in AI would be established with IIT Alumni Centre Bengaluru.
Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.48 °C, check weather forecast for November 22, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on November 22, 2024 here.
