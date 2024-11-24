Live

Bengaluru News Live Today November 24, 2024 : 'We defeated BJP and JD(S)': CM Siddaramaiah after Congress wins bypolls in Karnataka

By

Bengaluru News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on November 24, 2024.