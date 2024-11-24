Live
Bengaluru News Live Today November 24, 2024 : 'We defeated BJP and JD(S)': CM Siddaramaiah after Congress wins bypolls in Karnataka
Nov 24, 2024 7:41 AM IST
Bengaluru News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on November 24, 2024.
Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: 'We defeated BJP and JD(S)': CM Siddaramaiah after Congress wins bypolls in Karnataka
Bengaluru News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and Karnataka right here. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 24, 2024 7:41 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: 'We defeated BJP and JD(S)': CM Siddaramaiah after Congress wins bypolls in Karnataka
- The Congress won all three Assembly bypolls in Karnataka, Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna defeating two BJP candidates and a JD(S) candidate.
Nov 24, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.39 °C, check weather forecast for November 24, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on November 24, 2024 here.
News cities bengaluru news Bengaluru News Live Today November 24, 2024 : 'We defeated BJP and JD(S)': CM Siddaramaiah after Congress wins bypolls in Karnataka