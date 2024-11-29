Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi120C
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Bengaluru News Live Today November 29, 2024 : Karnataka man attacks nurse inside hospital for rejecting marriage proposal, caught on CCTV

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 29, 2024 7:57 AM IST
    Bengaluru News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on November 29, 2024.
    Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Karnataka man attacks nurse inside hospital for rejecting marriage proposal, caught on CCTV
    Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Karnataka man attacks nurse inside hospital for rejecting marriage proposal, caught on CCTV

    Bengaluru News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and Karnataka right here. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 29, 2024 7:57 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Karnataka man attacks nurse inside hospital for rejecting marriage proposal, caught on CCTV

    • The video clip shows the person entering the hospital and at the reception counter, he caught hold of the nurse and attacked her with the machete
    Read the full story here

    Nov 29, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 29, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on November 29, 2024 here.
    Read the full story here

    News cities bengaluru news Bengaluru News Live Today November 29, 2024 : Karnataka man attacks nurse inside hospital for rejecting marriage proposal, caught on CCTV
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes