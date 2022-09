Bengaluru: Planned power cuts on September 20, 21

Bengaluru's electricity manager, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), indicated that the KPTCL, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, will be undertaking some maintenance works across the city this month, which will make for some scheduled power outages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These works include quarterly and half-yearly maintenance, and construction of new lines. Outages can be expected on Tuesday and Wednesday between 10 am and 4 pm.

BESCOM divisions that will be affected on Tuesday:

Kanakapura NRS Division Rajajinagar Davanagere

Areas that might see power cuts on Tuesday:

Doddalahalli, GRT Jewellers IPP and surrounding villages, Basaveshwara nagar, Vijayanagar, Govindaraja Nagar, Kamshipalaya, RPC Layout, Binny Layout, Prashant Nagar, Hosahalli vijaynagar, RPC layout, Service Road, Vijayanagar 7th Main to 13th Main, 1st Stage Thimmenahally, Part of MC Layout, Marenahally Layout, Part of Vinayaka Layout, PC Industrial Area, Kaveripura, Ranganathapura, KCG Industril Area, Nanjappa Industrial Estate, Sunnadagodu, Selvam Industrial Estate, Ballayana Kere, Syndicate Bank Colony, Kaveripura 1st Block, 2nd Block, 3rd Block, 5th Block, 6th Block, 7th Block, 8th Block, Nagarbhavi 11th block, KHB Colony, HVR Layout, Syndicate Bank Colony and surrounding areas, Siddaiah Puranika Road, Papaiah Garden KHB Colony, Magadi main road, part of Agrahara Dasara halli, Beturu, Basavanal, Nagarakatte kadajji and surrounding villages , Jayanagara Church to Shakthi Nagar overhead water tank (Loc-8-12).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BESCOM divisions that will be affected on Wednesday:

Jayanagar and RR nagara (W1,W2,W6, W7 & S15 Subdivisions) Chitradurga 220 SRS Hiriyuru

Areas that might see power cuts on Wednesday:

Srinagara, Hosakerehalli, PES Engineering College, Veerbhadranagara, Bank Colony, Hanumanthnagara, Girinagara, Seetha Circle, Vidhyapeeta Circle, Pramod Layout, Muneshwara Block, Nagendra Block, Bull Temple Road, Kathriguppe, Avalahalli, Sterling Apartment, N T Y Layout, Thyagarajanagara, Basavangudi, BSK 3rd Stage, G N Kere, Bukkasagara, Mathod, Nagatihalli, Menasinodu, Mathod Urban, D T Vatti, Vajra and surrounding areas, Kanchipura, Kittidal, Kadavigere, Obbalapura, Vengalapura, N N Katte, D K Katte, Shivanagara, J S Pura, C B Gere and surrounding areas, Somenahalli, Shrirampura, Neralakere, Kabbala, Ballalasamudra, Garga, Belaguru, Kodihalli, Kalkere, Thonachenahalli, Gavirangapura and surrounding areas, Chillahally, V K Gudda, Hoovinaholehariyabbe, Shravanagere, Dharmapura, Aralikere, Krishnapurachillahally, Eshwaragere, Hoovinahole, Devarakotta, Eshwaragere, Hoovinahole, Devarakotta, Chillahally, Yalagondanahalli, Abbinnahole, T Gollahalli, Mungasavalli, Krishnagiri, Suguru, Burudukunte, Gulya, Saluhunase, Hosahallyharyabbe, Kanajanahally, Bethuru, Beturu Palya, Kuridasanahatti Mungasavalli, Krishnagiri, Suguru, Saluhunase, Kanajanahally, Bethuru, Beturu Palya, Kuridasanahatti, Shravanagere, Benakanahalli, Sakkara, Hariyabbehariyabbe, Dharmapura, Aralikere, Krishnapura, Benakanahalli, Sakkarahariyabbe, Kanajanahalli, Bagganadu, B G Kaval, Kolatadahallianesidri, Krihnagiri, K T N Halli, K T N Halli Tanda, K T Halli Onihatti, Kariyala, Maradihatty, Murumane Hatty, Mudlahatty, Gayath Ripura, B K Hatti, Benne Erappanahatty, J G Halli, Julaiahnahattyanesidri, Krihnagiri, Oabalapura, Mavinamadu, Pilali, Surappanahatty, Saraswthihatty, Kilaradahally, Lambanitanda, Pilali, Surappanahatty, Kilaradahally, Kiladahallyonihatti, Kariyala, Maradihatty, Murumane Hatty, Mudlahatty, Gayath Ripura, Julaiahnahatty, J G Hally.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON