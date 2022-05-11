Bengaluru police given noise level metre to keep check on rising pollution: Official

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has given at least 108 noise level metres to the police department to measure decibels coming from loudspeakers and other sources used in religious places across Bengaluru, an official said on Tuesday.

“We have given the police department 108 portable noise level metres. So, whenever there are complaints of noise pollution, they (police) can monitor and take action. The police department is vested with powers and they can register a complaint and we give directions to authorities to take action,” said the official at the KSPCB, requesting not to be named.

The statements come even as the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government gave fresh directions to the police department and other authorities to take action against any institution violating the mandated volume across the city and state.

The row over the use of loudspeakers in mosques in Karnataka escalated on Monday after a right-wing group played the Hanuman Chalisa and Hindu devotional songs at around 5 am during the time of namaz.

“The case has been going on in the HC for a while. And there was a direction to the pollution control board to procure these measuring devices and give them to the state police. The CM himself has followed up on this and asked them (KSPCB). As of now, they (KSPCB) have given the equipment to the city police but the rest of the state police is yet to get it which we are also pushing for. As for how to use it, there will be a directive coming in tomorrow or the day after which will specify on how to use these devices and how it will be enforced,” Praveen Sood, Director General & Inspector General of Police, Karnataka, told HT.

Recorded versions or bhajans being recited by those present at the temples were played out by Sri Rama Sene, a right-wing group, as part of a campaign against the state government’s alleged failure to crackdown on the use of loudspeakers in mosques.

“We have seen that from morning 5 am, then 8 am there are prayers (Azaan on loudspeakers) and according to rule, if anyone uses loudspeakers at times which they are not supposed to, the government will take action and there is no other way,” Anand Singh, Karnataka’s minister for forest, ecology and environment said.

With over 12 million residents and over 9.4 million cars, incessant construction activities and a high density of population, sound pollution levels in Bengaluru have breached mandated decibel levels several times.

For instance, in March, during daytime (31-day average), there were at least five out of the total ten sound monitoring stations that recorded increased volumes as high as nearly 40% on Mysuru road.

During the nighttime, there were just three out of the tenmonitoring stations within the limit in the 31-day average, with seven breaching accepted decibel levels and again Mysuru road registering an increase of 71%, according to data by the KSPCB.

The Karnataka chief secretary, P Ravikumar, has issued an order designating authorities who can regulate and register cases against people or institutions which violate these norms.

“Hon’ble chief minister directed that the rules and the Karnataka Government order dated: 18.8.2022 shall be strictly implemented, henceforth. All users of loudspeakers or public address systems shall obtain written permission from the Designated Authority within 15 days. Those who don’t obtain should voluntarily remove or should be removed by the Designated Authority. A committee shall be formed at different levels to decide the application for Loud Speakers/Public address system,” according to the order dated May 9.

The order stated that in police Commissionerate areas, the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), executive engineer of the city corporation, and representatives of the pollution control board would be the designated authorities, while in all other areas, it would be the deputy superintendent of police (DSP), jurisdictional Tehsildar and a representative of the pollution control board.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday issued a circular on the enforcement of the provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

In the circular, the government has mandated that all existing users of loudspeakers should attain a written permission within 15 days.

“All existing users of loud speakers/ public address system and sound producing instruments shall obtain written permission from the Designated Authority within 15 days,” the circular stated.

“Those who do not obtain permission, should voluntarily remove loud speakers / public address system and sound producing instruments or else the same shall be removed by the Designated authority within 15 days from the deadline given,” it added.