Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru private hospital's 'welcome arch' collapses mid-construction, 4 hurt
bengaluru news

Bengaluru private hospital's 'welcome arch' collapses mid-construction, 4 hurt

A private hospital's under-construction facade collapsed unexpectedly on Tuesday in Bengaluru, trapping four labourers and critically injuring one. 
The portico/arch was proposed to help outpatients who have to wait for a long time.
Published on May 31, 2022 06:19 PM IST
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

An under-construction section of a private hospital in Bengaluru collapsed Tuesday and trapped four labourers, one of whom was critically injured. A part of the facade of the city's St Martha's Hospital - a 'welcome arch' - collapsed at 6.30 am. Three fire engines and a bulldozer were called in to rescue the trapped workers. Police were on site to oversee and assist rescue ops.

Firefighters rescued the four labourers from under the rubble and shifted them inside the hospital for treatment. A police officer told reporters one worker is in serious condition. The injured have been identified as Moididin, Chand Pasha, Rafi Sab and Basavaraj, from Raichur in north Karnataka.

The chief medical officer of St Martha's, Davy Ollakengil, told Deccan Herald construction of the arch started two months ago and that it was to have been ready in a month. He said the hospital will bear all expenses to treat the labourers and do its best to save the critically injured man.

Some media reports have said the badly injured worker died of his injuries.

At the time of writing Hindustan Times could not independently verify this information.

RELATED STORIES

St Martha's press officer, Anto Deol, told reporters hospital authorities would discuss the matter of the collapsed arch with construction engineers to ascertain the cause for the incident.

Other patients admitted at the hospital have been instructed to stay away from the area as repari work is underway. They remained unaffected by the mishap, the hospital said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru construction site
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP