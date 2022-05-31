Bengaluru private hospital's 'welcome arch' collapses mid-construction, 4 hurt

An under-construction section of a private hospital in Bengaluru collapsed Tuesday and trapped four labourers, one of whom was critically injured. A part of the facade of the city's St Martha's Hospital - a 'welcome arch' - collapsed at 6.30 am. Three fire engines and a bulldozer were called in to rescue the trapped workers. Police were on site to oversee and assist rescue ops.

Firefighters rescued the four labourers from under the rubble and shifted them inside the hospital for treatment. A police officer told reporters one worker is in serious condition. The injured have been identified as Moididin, Chand Pasha, Rafi Sab and Basavaraj, from Raichur in north Karnataka.

The chief medical officer of St Martha's, Davy Ollakengil, told Deccan Herald construction of the arch started two months ago and that it was to have been ready in a month. He said the hospital will bear all expenses to treat the labourers and do its best to save the critically injured man.

Some media reports have said the badly injured worker died of his injuries.

At the time of writing Hindustan Times could not independently verify this information.

St Martha's press officer, Anto Deol, told reporters hospital authorities would discuss the matter of the collapsed arch with construction engineers to ascertain the cause for the incident.

Other patients admitted at the hospital have been instructed to stay away from the area as repari work is underway. They remained unaffected by the mishap, the hospital said.