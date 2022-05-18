Bengaluru rains latest: IMD sounds ‘orange alert’ as floods disrupt life

Normal life has been disrupted in Bengaluru due to severe floods in parts of the city after heavy rainfall over the last few days. Several cars and other vehicles were reported stuck due to waterlogging on the roads that also caused traffic snarls. Unfortunately for the Karnataka state capital, more rainfall is likely over the next few days, the weather department said.

Here are the latest updates on Bengaluru rains

> Several trees and electricity poles have been uprooted across the city, causing safety and traffic hazards.

> Waterlogging in underpasses and low-lying roads has led to traffic jams. In visuals shared by news agency ANI, an auto rickshaw can be seen stuck in one such inundated underpass.

> In other visuals water can be seen gushing into what a house in the Bakshi Garden area of Cottonpet.

> The India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange alert' with heavy rainfall predicted over the next four or five days. The IMD has also forecasted more rain in coastal areas as well as places in the south-interior.

>At least two people have been killed so far in an incident where three workers were stuck in a flooded pipeline in Ullal Upanagara, and only one person managed to escape.

> According to data accessed by Hindustan Times, Bengaluru City received 114.6 mm of rain. The area around Kempegowda International Airport area received 65.6 mm. Localities around the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited area received 86.4 mm.

> Places in the interior south of the country - like Bengaluru, Madikeri and Chikmaglur in Karnataka, and Wayanad and Kovalam in Kerala, as well as others in southern India - will also experience moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Rainfall in other states

The weather department has predicted light rainfall over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha for the next four days. These rains will be accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms. Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala and Tamil Nadu during the next three days has also been predicted.

Heavy to very heavy falls may lash parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, West Bengal and Sikkim during the next couple of days. Parts of Assam and Meghalaya, on red alert, will continue to experience heavy rainfall on Wednesday as well. Moderate rainfall in Tripura is also expected.

Widespread rainfall is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next five days. Wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is also very likely over the Andaman Sea.

(With inputs from ANI)

