Watch: Bengaluru receives hailstorm and rain while heatwave bakes north India

While northern India is reeling under a severe heatwave, several parts of Bengaluru received heavy rainfall and a hailstorm on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a 'heavy rain' forecast for the Karnataka capital for the next three days.

Heavy rainfall hits several parts of Bengaluru, including Frazer Town, Shivajinagar, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar and Hosahalli.

Several residents of the city took to social media to post visuals of hailstones that lashed the city.

Meanwhile, the IMD also predicted that the heatwave conditions are likely to abate over Delhi and adjoining parts of northwest India from Monday.

The national weather forecasting agency on Sunday said the heatwave conditions in isolated parts over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Kutch and East Rajasthan are very likely to abate after May 1.

Isolated parts over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and West Rajasthan will experience heatwave conditions on May 1 and 2 and the condition is very likely to abate thereafter. No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Central India during the next two days and fall by 2-3 degree Celsius thereafter, it added.

The national capital recorded the second-hottest April in the last 27 years as the temperature once again remained above 40 degrees celsius on Saturday.

