Watch: Bengaluru receives hailstorm and rain while heatwave bakes north India
While northern India is reeling under a severe heatwave, several parts of Bengaluru received heavy rainfall and a hailstorm on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a 'heavy rain' forecast for the Karnataka capital for the next three days.
Heavy rainfall hits several parts of Bengaluru, including Frazer Town, Shivajinagar, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar and Hosahalli.
Several residents of the city took to social media to post visuals of hailstones that lashed the city.
Meanwhile, the IMD also predicted that the heatwave conditions are likely to abate over Delhi and adjoining parts of northwest India from Monday.
The national weather forecasting agency on Sunday said the heatwave conditions in isolated parts over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Kutch and East Rajasthan are very likely to abate after May 1.
Isolated parts over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and West Rajasthan will experience heatwave conditions on May 1 and 2 and the condition is very likely to abate thereafter. No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Central India during the next two days and fall by 2-3 degree Celsius thereafter, it added.
The national capital recorded the second-hottest April in the last 27 years as the temperature once again remained above 40 degrees celsius on Saturday.
Bihar govt teacher suspended for thrashing 7-year-old girl student in school
The West Champaran district education department on Saturday suspended a teacher on the charge of thrashing a 7-year-old girl mercilessly for her alleged failure to bring her book and pencil at a government school in a village in Bagaha subdivision recently, officials said. Rajnikant Praveen, district education officer, West Champaran on Sunday said the teacher has been suspended after he was found guilty of beating the girl mercilessly.
Huge crowd at Delhi's Jama Masjid market as people throng for Eid shopping
Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Jama Masjid market is in merriment as people gathered in large numbers to shop for the festival. A shopkeeper of the Sevai shop at Jama Masjid market, Umez Javed Khan said, "We are selling Sevai. The markets were shut for two years but people in large numbers have come to shop this year. I have never seen such a huge crowd earlier."
Suspected coal mafia leader in Assam shot dead in police encounter
A suspected coal mafia leader, who was arrested from Assam's Karimganj district on Friday, was shot dead in a police encounter at a village in Hailakandi district late on Saturday night, police said. Abdul Ahad was a resident of Karimganj's Sutarkandi area near India-Bangladesh international border. According to Superintendent of police of Hailakandi district Gaurav Upadhyay, Abdul Ahad was arrested from Achimganj area in Karimganj on Friday night.
The Kashmir Files Effect: Karnataka institute offers free education to pandits
Moved by the popular movie 'The Kashmir Files', an educational institute in Karnataka has announced free education for children of Kashmiri Pandits settled across the country after their displacement from their homeland. Subramanya Nattoj, the convener of Ambika Mahavidyalaya in Puttur town in Dakshina Kannada district, made this announcement on Saturday. Nattoj has also visited Jammu, before deciding to provide free education to children of Kashmiri Pandits.
Odisha man hacks 3 children to death after fight with wife
A tribal man in Sundargarh allegedly hacked Munda's three children to death and dumped their bodies in a well on Saturday night after getting intoxicated, police said. Officials said the accused Pandu Munda of Kula village of Sundargarh district on Saturday night picked up a fight with his wife Dubuli last night and tried to attack her first. He later threw the bodies into a nearby well and fled the spot.
