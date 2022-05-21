Bengaluru records coldest day in May amid rain in parts of Karnataka: IMD
It was the coldest day of the decade in Bengaluru in the month of May as unseasonal rains continue to bring down mercury levels in the city, according to the India Meteorological Department .
Data from the IMD-Bengaluru shows that the city had a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius and minimum of 17.9 degrees Celsius, which was a departure of -6 and -4 degrees, respectively.
“#Bengaluru city #IMD observatory records a min of 17.9c making it the coolest May morning in at least 10 years! The lowest minimum ever recorded in the month of May is 16.7c which was recorded on the 6th of May 1945!,” according to Bengaluru Weather, a Twitter handle that tracks the latest climatic conditions in India’s IT capital.
Rains continued in Bengaluru and several other regions, forcing the district administrations to give the day off for schools and colleges.
A 26-year-old man was reportedly washed away in Mundagi of Gasad district. On Tuesday, two workers lost their lives in Bengaluru while working on a water pipeline in Ullala Upanagara.
“Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning with light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds speeds reaching 30-40 kms likely to affect your district in the next three hours,” the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority said.
The districts included Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Bagalkote.
-
Karnataka: Congress slams contractors’ outfit for going silent on ‘corrupt ministers’
The opposition Congress has taken on the Karnataka State Contractors' Association, which had threatened to release details of the ministers involved in corruption in the state. The association on April 13 had said they would expose the corruption of “four to five ministers and around 25 MLAs” if chief minister Basavaraj Bommai doesn't meet them and resolve the issue of kickbacks. Even though the deadline was over, the association didn't release any documents.
-
Excise department issues first ‘home bar’ licence in Ghaziabad district
The excise department issued a home bar licence to a resident of Muradnagar in Ghaziabad, the first such licence to be issued in the district, said officials in the know of the matter on Friday. Excise officials said the Uttar Pradesh government, in its excise policy of 2021-22, introduced a provision for a personal bar, allowing people to keep more than two bottles of liquor at home.
-
Khotachiwadi residents to submit grievance letter to BMC against redevelopment of bungalow
Mumbai: Striving to preserve the 200-year-old heritage precinct of Khotachiwadi in Girgaum, in South Mumbai, its residents will submit a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday urging the civic body to follow-up on its decision to file a First Information Report (FIR) against unauthorised demolition and the plan for the redevelopment of a bungalow in the precinct.
-
Owner of Korean restaurant booked for serving liquor without licence in Noida
The owner of newly opened Korean restaurant in Sector 153 has been booked for serving liquor without a licence, said police on Friday. “During a routine check of bars and restaurants, a Korean restaurant — 'The fine Korean Dine & Hoolala Korean BBQ Chicken', located in Vardhman Tower in Sector 153, was found serving liquor to its customers without a bar licence,”rB Singh, district excise officer, Gautam Budh Nagarh said.
-
Minister asks Yamuna Expressway authority to pay additional compensation to farmers
Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', minister for industrial development, Uttar Pradesh, has asked the Yamuma Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) to pay 64.7% additional compensation to farmers for their land over the next three months. Yeida has already sanctioned a ₹127 crore budget to develop 96 villages as smart villages, with free Wi-Fi, clean roads, drainage, sewage, and drinking water supply, among other facilities.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics