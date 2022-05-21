Bengaluru records coldest day in May amid rain in parts of Karnataka: IMD

It was the coldest day of the decade in Bengaluru in the month of May as unseasonal rains continue to bring down mercury levels in the city, according to the India Meteorological Department .

Data from the IMD-Bengaluru shows that the city had a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius and minimum of 17.9 degrees Celsius, which was a departure of -6 and -4 degrees, respectively.

“#Bengaluru city #IMD observatory records a min of 17.9c making it the coolest May morning in at least 10 years! The lowest minimum ever recorded in the month of May is 16.7c which was recorded on the 6th of May 1945!,” according to Bengaluru Weather, a Twitter handle that tracks the latest climatic conditions in India’s IT capital.

Rains continued in Bengaluru and several other regions, forcing the district administrations to give the day off for schools and colleges.

A 26-year-old man was reportedly washed away in Mundagi of Gasad district. On Tuesday, two workers lost their lives in Bengaluru while working on a water pipeline in Ullala Upanagara.

“Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning with light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds speeds reaching 30-40 kms likely to affect your district in the next three hours,” the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority said.

The districts included Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Bagalkote.