Bengaluru residents allege 'massive' encroachment of Hulimavu lake, urge immediate action

Bengaluru residents have raised concerns over alleged large-scale encroachment of Hulimavu Lake, claiming that rapid real estate development has drastically altered the once-thriving water body. A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by ‘Namma Karnataka Weather’ handle claims encroachment by residential complexes (X/@namma_vjy)

"A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by ‘Namma Karnataka Weather’ claims encroachment by residential complexes and road construction upon the lake’s expanse, sparking outrage among citizens."

In the video, the user claims how the lake, historically known for its scenic beauty and temples, has now turned barren due to unchecked construction. The most striking instance, according to him, is the development at the base of a hillock to the east of the lake, where real estate projects have come up back-to-back.

Additionally, he points out a newly built road cutting through the lake, allegedly to facilitate movement of construction materials for an upcoming villa project.

The video also highlights a green government building, meant for water purification, located far behind the residential complexes—further indicating the extent of unregulated urban expansion.

BBMP responds

In response to the viral post, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Integrated Command Control Centre acknowledged the complaint, replying with an automated message stating, "Dear citizen, your complaint has been registered @BBMP Sahaaya. Please note your grievance number: 20673118."

However, many fear that mere registration of grievances will not be enough unless strict action is taken against violators.

How did X users react?

The issue has sparked a wave of reactions, with many residents recalling similar instances of land encroachments in Bengaluru.

One user shared that he had purchased a 6,000 sq ft plot in Hulimavu in 1995, only to see the entire layout taken over by the land mafia within a year, allegedly with the support of local police and BBMP officials.

Others lamented the loss of Bengaluru’s water bodies, with one user stating that the city “could have remained a garden city if not for corrupt politicians and authorities.” Some citizens believe legal action is the only solution, urging civic activists to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court to force government departments to act against encroachments.

