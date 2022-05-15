Bengaluru: ‘Small stabbing’ over unpaid EMI turns fatal

In a tragic incident, a “small stabbing” turned fatal in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Rahil and Jayakumar were partners who had opened a restaurant together.

Jayakumar, a BPO employee had taken the loan in his wife’s name while Rahil, a hotel management graduate, was paying the EMIs.

The friends met up at Rahil’s apartment on Thursday morning. The restaurant’s interior work was on, but Rahil had defaulted on the EMI this month. This led to an altercation at Rahil’s flat in Kacharakanahalli in East Bengaluru.

Angry with his friend, Rahil stabbed Jayakumar with a knife before the altercation was broken up by Rahil’s flatmates.

Since it was a small wound, the duo ignored the incident and went to sleep. However, things turned tragic when Jayakumar didn’t wake up from his nap.

Around 5PM, they took Jayakumar to the hospital where he was declared dead, and the cops were called. The police were curious how such a small stabbing could cause a death, but the doctors explained that a vital nerve had been cut leading to Jayakumar’s death. A case of murder has been registered against Rahil and he is currently being questioned by the police.

