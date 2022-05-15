Bengaluru: ‘Small stabbing’ over unpaid EMI turns fatal
In a tragic incident, a “small stabbing” turned fatal in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Rahil and Jayakumar were partners who had opened a restaurant together.
Jayakumar, a BPO employee had taken the loan in his wife’s name while Rahil, a hotel management graduate, was paying the EMIs.
The friends met up at Rahil’s apartment on Thursday morning. The restaurant’s interior work was on, but Rahil had defaulted on the EMI this month. This led to an altercation at Rahil’s flat in Kacharakanahalli in East Bengaluru.
Angry with his friend, Rahil stabbed Jayakumar with a knife before the altercation was broken up by Rahil’s flatmates.
Since it was a small wound, the duo ignored the incident and went to sleep. However, things turned tragic when Jayakumar didn’t wake up from his nap.
Around 5PM, they took Jayakumar to the hospital where he was declared dead, and the cops were called. The police were curious how such a small stabbing could cause a death, but the doctors explained that a vital nerve had been cut leading to Jayakumar’s death. A case of murder has been registered against Rahil and he is currently being questioned by the police.
-
Mundka fire: Delhi Police arrests owner of building Manish Lakra after raids
The Delhi Police has arrested Manish Lakra, the owner of the commercial that caught fire near Mundka metro station on Friday evening, killing at least 27 people. “We have nabbed Manish Lakra. He was arrested during raids conducted to nab him,” DCP (Outer District) Samir Sharma said. The police had earlier said the building did not have fire NOC.
-
Sale of meat banned in Bengaluru on Monday (May 16) on Buddha Purnima
Abattoirs and meat shops will be closed in Bengaluru on Monday (May 16) on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. The BBMP has ordered a complete ban on the sale of meat on the day. BBMP's data shows that 3000 licensed and three slaughterhouses function in the city but due to the proliferation of illegal meat houses the number could be higher.
-
Khargone collector, SP and ASP transferred in MP administrative reshuffle
In a late-night administrative reshuffle, the collector, superintendent of police and additional superintendent of police of Khargone, where communal tension erupted on Ram Navmi on April 10, have been transferred. The collector, Anugraha P has been transferred as an officer on special duty, MP Bhawan in Delhi. She was replaced by Ratlam Kumar Purshottam. Satna SP Dharam Veer Singh has been transferred to Khargone. Khargone ASP Neeraj Chaurasiya has been transferred to police headquarters.
-
Single-use plastics prohibited at secretariat from June 1: Delhi health min
Environment minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said the government was stepping up its fight against single-use plastics in the city by banning its use in the secretariat from June 1. The government will replace existing SUPs with recyclable alternatives such as paper, jute or bamboo, he said. The minister said SUPs contribute to different kinds of pollution in the city, with plastic items such as spoons, forks, straw, polythene, plastic glasses often discarded and burnt.
-
Not ready to accept defeat: Omar on revocation of Article 370
Former J&K chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Saturday reiterated hiOmar'stand that nullification of Article 370 in August 2019 was “unconstitutional and unlawful” and said his party was not ready to accept defeat. The former CM also lashed out at the BJP for calling Article 370 the biggest stumbling block in restoration of peace in J&K.
