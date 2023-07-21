Karnataka: Four grenades recovered from house of terror suspect, say cops

The Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru recovered four hand grenades from the house of one of the five people suspected to be a part of a terror module on Thursday, police said.

The Bengaluru police on Wednesday arrested five men – Syed Suhel Khan (24), Mohammed Umar (29), Zahid Tabrez (25), Syed Mudassir Pasha (28), and Mohammed Faisal (30) -- suspected to be part of a terror module and radicalised to carry out terror attacks, and also recovered from them firearms and ammunition, police said.

The four live grenades were found at the house of Zahid Tabrez in Kodigehalli area, joint commissioner of police (CCB) SD Sharanappa said. “During the course of custodial questioning, accused Zahid Tabrez disclosed that there is a suspicious package in his house... investigating officers along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts conducted a search and recovered four live hand grenades, which were hidden inside a secret locker within an almirah,” Sharanappa added.

According to preliminary investigation the package was given to Tabrez by Junaid Ahmed, who is absconding in a 2017 murder case and is in hiding somewhere outside the country.

In addition to the hand grenades, the CCB on Wednesday seized seven country-made pistols, 45 live rounds of ammunition, walkie-talkie sets, a dagger, and 12 mobile phones from the suspects.

The suspects, formerly employed as mechanics and drivers, were initially arrested in 2017 by the RT Nagar police in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a businessman identified as Noor Ahmad. While serving time at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, they allegedly established connections with T Nazir, an operative of terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), who is an accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blast case and currently lodged in central jail, and Junaid Ahmed, police said.

Officers aware of the development said that Nazir, who is currently in central jail, will be taken into custody. “Nazir is suspected of having played a pivotal role in brainwashing the arrested individuals. We believe he issued orders to the accused and controlled the terrorist group through Mohammad Junaid,” said a senior officer on condition of anonymity.

“The main accused Junaid is absconding and is likely to be abroad. Junaid, an accused in murder of Noor Ahmad of RT Nagar, came in contact with the alleged terrorist T Nazir,” Bengaluru city police commissioner B Dayananda said on Wednesday. “They radicalised the five accused in Bengaluru central jail. The five accused have spent 18 months in jail in the Noor Ahmad murder case. Junaid activated the module, provided funds through Google Pay and other channels to carry out subversive activities.”

A case has been registered in Hebbal police station and the accused have been taken into police custody for 15 days. “We have invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and are investigating to ascertain the possible involvement of anti-national and anti-social elements and the motive and magnitude of their game-plan,” Dayananda said on Wednesday.