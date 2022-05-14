Bengaluru: Unidentified man found dead in graffiti-covered car used in films

An old, yellow ambassador car that had been parked on one of the quiet streets of Rajajinagar for over two years grabbed headlines when police found a dead body inside it on Friday. According to reports, residents complained of a foul smell coming from the graffiti-covered car that had been abandoned after being used in a few film shoots.

The body was discovered at around 4 p.m. on Friday after Magadi road police inspected the vehicle and found the dead man in the front seat. Police reportedly found a few liquor tetra packs lying around him but there was no sign that the man was forced or had struggled prior to his death. The ambassador was never locked and was abandoned after the owner, identified as Gopi died two years ago.

The dead man could not be identified even though police recovered an Aadhaar card from his pocket. This is because the Aadhaar card belonged to a 64-year-old man from Kamakshipalya, while the man found dead in the car was closer to around 35 years of age.

Magadi police then shifted the body to Victoria hospital for a post mortem that would reveal the exact cause for the man's death. Doctors after inspecting the body reportedly said they suspect the man to have died from consuming excess alcohol.

Police also tried to trace the car's owner expecting there is a connection between the man and the car. However, they got to another dead end when it was revealed that Gopi, the owner of the car who used to supply props to the film industry for shoots had died two years ago. Officials have been trying to trace the whereabouts of Gopi's family who have moved to another part of the city.

The residents of the area had not filed any complaints about the abandoned vehicle as they knew it belonged to Gopi. teenagers were even known to take selfies with the car due to the quirky painting and graffiti bengaluru that was supposedly done by Gopi.

