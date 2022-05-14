Bengaluru: Unidentified man found dead in graffiti-covered car used in films
- A man around 35 years of age was found dead in an abandoned car that was used in film shoots on Friday in Rajajinagar in Bengaluru. Police are yet to ascertain who the man was and how he died.
An old, yellow ambassador car that had been parked on one of the quiet streets of Rajajinagar for over two years grabbed headlines when police found a dead body inside it on Friday. According to reports, residents complained of a foul smell coming from the graffiti-covered car that had been abandoned after being used in a few film shoots.
The body was discovered at around 4 p.m. on Friday after Magadi road police inspected the vehicle and found the dead man in the front seat. Police reportedly found a few liquor tetra packs lying around him but there was no sign that the man was forced or had struggled prior to his death. The ambassador was never locked and was abandoned after the owner, identified as Gopi died two years ago.
The dead man could not be identified even though police recovered an Aadhaar card from his pocket. This is because the Aadhaar card belonged to a 64-year-old man from Kamakshipalya, while the man found dead in the car was closer to around 35 years of age.
Magadi police then shifted the body to Victoria hospital for a post mortem that would reveal the exact cause for the man's death. Doctors after inspecting the body reportedly said they suspect the man to have died from consuming excess alcohol.
Police also tried to trace the car's owner expecting there is a connection between the man and the car. However, they got to another dead end when it was revealed that Gopi, the owner of the car who used to supply props to the film industry for shoots had died two years ago. Officials have been trying to trace the whereabouts of Gopi's family who have moved to another part of the city.
The residents of the area had not filed any complaints about the abandoned vehicle as they knew it belonged to Gopi. teenagers were even known to take selfies with the car due to the quirky painting and graffiti bengaluru that was supposedly done by Gopi.
Shiv Sena bats for ‘One Nation-One Language’, asks Amit Shah to accept challenge
In a first, the Shiv Sena made a pitch for 'one country-one language' on Saturday. Sena member of Parliament and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that Hindi was spoken and accepted across the country. Raut further said that union home minister Amit Shah must take up the “challenge” that there should be one language in all the states. Raut said that no language must be disrespected. The statement sparked criticism by the opposition.
Thane: Father-son booked for power theft of ₹5.93 cr at stone crushing unit
A father-son duo has been booked for alleged electricity theft of ₹5.93 crore in Murbad area of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday. The irregularity came to light after a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited team raided a stone crushing unit in Falegaon on May 5, he said.
No VIP treatment in Punjab jails: Bhagwant Mann
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced the closure of VIP cells in Punjab jails, promising strong action against those enjoying special facilities inside state prisons. Also read: Ex-Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar quits party: 'Goodbye and good luck' In a video posted on social media, the chief minister said a network of gangsters operated from the jails of Punjab and his government was committed to taking the gangsters to task.
Bengaluru acid attack accused tried to escape, was shot in the leg by police
The jarring Bengaluru acid attack case has a new development in which the accused, identified as Nagesh Babu, has been shot in the leg by Bengaluru police when Nagesh allegedly attacked a police constable and tried to escape near Kengeri around 1.30 a.m. Nagesh is accused to have thrown one litre full of acid on a 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru 16 days ago after she refused his marriage proposal.
Punjab to convert VIP rooms in jails into management blocks for prison staff: CM
“With a view to finish VIP culture, all VIP rooms in jails will be converted into management blocks for prison staff. Concerned officers will be held accountable for any negligence, and strict action will be taken,” Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said in a video message on his Twitter handle. The Aam Aadmi Party leader also said more than 700 mobile phones have been seized from imprisoned gangsters.
