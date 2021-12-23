Bengaluru Urban first Karnataka district to achieve 100% vaccination: Minister

Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said that Bengaluru Urban has become the first district in the state to achieve 100% coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination coverage, meaning the entire population of the district has now been fully vaccinated with both doses of the Covid-19 shot. This vaccination milestone, however, is excluding the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area in the Greater Bengaluru metropolitan zone.

Taking to his official handle on Twitter, the Karnataka health minister posted, “Bengaluru Urban (excluding BBMP) has become the FIRST DISTRICT in Karnataka to achieve 100% SECOND DOSE COVERAGE! Congratulations to all the health workers and the district administration for this remarkable feat!”

Sudhakar, the state health minister, also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in his post.

Earlier this Tuesday, Bengaluru Urban district commissioner (DC) J Manjunath had predicted that the district was going to achieve 100% second dose vaccination coverage “in a day or two”. Speaking to reporters, the official had also allayed Omicron concerns in Karnataka by pointing out that the administration has ramped up testing while vaccination numbers remain as high as ever.

“Omicron cases are rising but not at an alarming rate as we witnessed during the Delta outbreak,” the official was quoted as saying by the ANI news agency. “Nevertheless, the number of tests is going up and there is no need to panic.”

Earlier on Tuesday, in view of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that the new year celebrations at public places will take place in a restricted manner, with celebrations allowed in restaurants and clubs with 50 per cent seating capacity and mandatory full vaccination.

No special events, Disk Jockeys (DJ) will be allowed in the celebrations. The restrictions will be in effect from December 30 till January 2, Bommai had said.

Meanwhile, pubs and restaurants operators in Bengaluru have urged the Karnataka government to reconsider restricting the occupancy, highlighting that the industry has been struggling for the past two years and this decision is going to hit it once again.