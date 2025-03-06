Bengaluru’s Electronics City flyover to remain closed at night for maintenance. Details

The Electronics City flyover in Bengaluru will be inaccessible to all vehicles from 11 pm to 6 am until further notice due to major maintenance work. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken up repair work on the Hosur Main Road Elevated Flyover, leading to temporary traffic restrictions. Bengaluru's Electronics City flyover to be closed during the nights.

"From March 5 onwards, vehicular movement will be prohibited on both sides of the elevated flyover—from Silk Board to Electronics City and vice versa—between 11 pm and 6 am," said Bengaluru Traffic Police in an announcement. However, the flyover will remain operational for all vehicles during the daytime, from 6 am to 11 pm.

Spanning 9.9 km from Central Silk Board Junction to Electronics City, the expressway was inaugurated in 2010 to ease travel to the IT hub, which houses major firms such as Infosys, Biocon, and HP. Authorities have urged commuters to plan their trips accordingly and cooperate with traffic officials. The flyover is bottle neck for traffic as commuters travel from the city and even from areas like Hosur and Krishnagiri in neighboring Tamil Nadu.

Infra works lead to traffic jams

Meanwhile, ongoing infrastructure projects across Bengaluru are contributing to severe congestion. Recently, a bridge installation near Doddanekkundi, close to Rainbow Hospital, led to massive traffic snarls on Outer Ring Road. Traffic movement near this section of ORR had already been disrupted on January 27 and 28 due to the launch of a 65-meter composite girder across the Salem Bridge (Railway Crossing).

Additionally, ongoing work at Panthur Railway Bridge is further worsening the traffic situation along Outer Ring Road. The increasing congestion during peak hours is causing long delays for daily commuters. Authorities are advising residents to factor in extra travel time and stay updated on road conditions.