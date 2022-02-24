Blood-soaked man surrenders after killing wife & mother-in-law in Bengaluru

A horrific murder, straight from a Bollywood script unfolded in Bengaluru. A 42-year-old man walked to a police station covered in blood. He had come to surrender himself for killing his wife and mother-in-law. The tragic incident took place in Sanjeevni Nagar, near Moodalapalya in West Bengaluru. The man was identified as Ravi Kumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place on Tuesday morning. Suspicious over his wife Sunitha's (38) alleged extra-marital affair Ravi started quarrelling with her, after dropping off his two children at school. The arguments soon took a fatal turn when he picked up his coconut machete to attack her. Unfortunately, his mother-in-law Sarojamma (60) fell victim to his rage when she intervened. The machete landed on her head and she collapsed.

His fury again shifted back to his wife and this time there was no one to intervene. He kept attacking both the women till they were dead.

Later, he walked into the police station at Chandra Layout, completely soaked in blood. He placed his house keys on the table and confessed to the crime. The police then rushed to his residence to find the two dead bodies soaked in blood.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ravi was suspicious about the affair for the past six months which had been the root of tension between the couple. He claimed, she was seeing “some men” in the locality behind his back. Elders from both sides of the family had tried to peacefully resolve the issue but it couldn't last long. Currently, the police are investigating further, they are unsure whether Sunitha had an affair.

Ravi is a native of Tirthahalli in the Shivamogga district and had been married to Sunitha for the past 18 years. They have two children, a 17-year-old son and an eight-year-old daughter. He previously sold coconuts but was currently working in a bakery.