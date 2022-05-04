BMRCL spares over 100 trees and 152-yr old church with revised station plan
- The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has come to a compromise with the All Saints Congregation and decided to spare over 100 trees and the 152-year-old All Saints Church on Hosur Road with it's revised underground metro station plan.
Citizens, environmentalists and churchgoers all came together to save about 140 trees and the 152-year-old All Saints Church on Hosur Road after the BMRCL cited its plan to build a metro station on the church premises in 2018.
They held peaceful protests and wrote letters to the state chief minister and prime minister of India about the matter, however, the BMRCL continued with its work and even took a bakery, called the Fatima Bakery which was on the church land and a garage. The BMRCL continued with its plans for an emergency acquisition of the sacred grove in front of the church.
The original proposal that was given out by BMRCL in 2018 had an Environment Impact Assessment and the corporation had actually proposed that the station would be opposite to the church, on a government property towards the west of Hosur Road. However, this plan was shifted when further talks happened, and it was proposed that the station be built inside the church campus.
The All Saints Congregation then joined hands with some NGOs and groups like Heritage Beku and Environment Support Group (ESG) and called the attention of the European Investment Bank's (EIB) complaint unit about the matter in 2019. The EIB was funding the construction of Namma Metro in the area and two senior officials flew in to investigate into the issue, after which several discussions were held between IAS officer Ajay Seth, who was the then MD of BMRCL, his senior team, and five members from the All Saints Church and ESG.
Ajay Seth and All Saints Church then came to the verdict that some concessions will be made, such as saving the Arpana School, which is a special school for autistic children. However, the scared grove in front of the church, called the sylvan sacred grove, overflowing with flora would have to go, according to a release by the congregation.
The statement further read that only 166 square metres of the sacred grove will be acquired by the BMRCL, compared to the initial 4,582 square metres proposed. An additional 218 square metres will be taken only temporarily. Moreover, only seven trees would be felled, while some will be relocated, compared to the previous plan which needed over a 100 heritage trees to be destroyed. The BMRCL then signed an agreement with these agreed modifications in January.
Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple gets bail
A sessions court in Mumbai on Wednesday granted bail to Member of Parliament Navneet Rana and her husband, legislator Ravi Rana, days after they were on April 23 booked for promoting enmity and sedition. The couple was booked for their insistence on chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence “to remind the Shiv Sena leader of his Hindutva roots.” It also restrained them from making media statements about the case.
Trunk Tales: Stories hidden from sight make it to stage in Chandigarh
In her latest production, Trunk Tales, thespian Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry stitches together fragments of poems, texts and episodes to create a magnificent canvas, giving voice to those whom the society has 'othered'. The non-linear play, starring actor Vansh Bhardwaj, explores the politics of water, body, eating and gender. The eponymous trunks are an integral part of the play. Her next production is a play by Girish Karnad.
Hanuman Chalisa played at some places amid row over loudspeakers at mosques
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray asked MNS workers and Hindus to play the devotional hymn Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques using loudspeakers for the call for prayers. A few attempts for playing the hymn were reported. He appealed to Hindus to play Hanuman Chalisa whenever they hear prayers on loudspeakers from the mosques. Similar reports came from Nerul (Navi Mumbai) and Washim. Many MNS workers were also detained. MNS leader Nitin Sardesai said they do not want confrontation with anyone.
Hanuman Chalisa row: Mumbai court grants bail to MP Navneet Rana, MLA Ravi Rana
A special court on Wednesday granted bail to independent MP-MLA couple Navneet and Ravi Rana in the Matoshree- Hanuman Chalisa case. The session court has asked the couple to cooperate in the investigation & interrogation. Police have also been directed to issue an advance notice of 24 hours to them. The Ranas are not allowed to speak to the media on any subjects related to the case and tamper with evidence.
Firefighters caution: Beat the heat with safety!
As Delhi continues to report major fire incidents almost every day, the Delhi Fire Services confirm an uptick in the number of rescue calls it's receiving. On International Firefighters' Day, today, we speak to some of the Capital's firefighters, and they suggest how citizens can be responsible and help in reducing fire instances. Overconsumption of electrical equipment is another reason. Same is with oil and gas fire,” adds Garg. Mock fire drills are imperative!
