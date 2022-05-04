BMRCL spares over 100 trees and 152-yr old church with revised station plan

Citizens, environmentalists and churchgoers all came together to save about 140 trees and the 152-year-old All Saints Church on Hosur Road after the BMRCL cited its plan to build a metro station on the church premises in 2018.

They held peaceful protests and wrote letters to the state chief minister and prime minister of India about the matter, however, the BMRCL continued with its work and even took a bakery, called the Fatima Bakery which was on the church land and a garage. The BMRCL continued with its plans for an emergency acquisition of the sacred grove in front of the church.

The original proposal that was given out by BMRCL in 2018 had an Environment Impact Assessment and the corporation had actually proposed that the station would be opposite to the church, on a government property towards the west of Hosur Road. However, this plan was shifted when further talks happened, and it was proposed that the station be built inside the church campus.

The All Saints Congregation then joined hands with some NGOs and groups like Heritage Beku and Environment Support Group (ESG) and called the attention of the European Investment Bank's (EIB) complaint unit about the matter in 2019. The EIB was funding the construction of Namma Metro in the area and two senior officials flew in to investigate into the issue, after which several discussions were held between IAS officer Ajay Seth, who was the then MD of BMRCL, his senior team, and five members from the All Saints Church and ESG.

Ajay Seth and All Saints Church then came to the verdict that some concessions will be made, such as saving the Arpana School, which is a special school for autistic children. However, the scared grove in front of the church, called the sylvan sacred grove, overflowing with flora would have to go, according to a release by the congregation.

The statement further read that only 166 square metres of the sacred grove will be acquired by the BMRCL, compared to the initial 4,582 square metres proposed. An additional 218 square metres will be taken only temporarily. Moreover, only seven trees would be felled, while some will be relocated, compared to the previous plan which needed over a 100 heritage trees to be destroyed. The BMRCL then signed an agreement with these agreed modifications in January.