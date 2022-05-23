Bommai forms panel for rain-related issues

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has named eight cabinet colleagues as heads of the zones in rain-hit Bengaluru where last week’s downpour caused flooding in several parts of the city as water flowed into homes, offices and damaged property in various localities.

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has constituted Task Forces for each of the 8 BBMP Zones in Bengaluru headed by the ministers to oversee rescue and relief works during flooding and other emergencies,” according to a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Sunday.

“To tackle the rain-related problems, I have constituted a Zonal Taskforce in all the 8 zones of BBMP. This Zonal task force is headed by a Cabinet Minister and consists of all MLAs/MLCs/MPs and Zonal officers,” Bommai later said in a tweet.

“Ministers- R Ashoka: South Zone, C N Ashwath Narayan: East Zone, V Somanna: West Zone, S T Somashekar: RR Nagar Zone, Byrathi Basavaraj: Mahadevapura Zone, Gopalaiah K: Bommanahalli Zone, Munirathna: Yelahanka and Dasarahalli Zones,” he added. Joint Commissioners of respective zones will be the convener of the task forces.

On Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Bengaluru forecast that there would be isolated to scattered very light to light rains over the city. Maximum & Minimum temperatures are likely to be around 27- & 20-degree C respectively, it added.

Unseasonal rains threw life out of gear in the Bengaluru capital, and the situation is likely to get worse as monsoons are expected sometime in early June, according to weather experts.

Last Thursday, Bommai, along with MLAs and ministers from the city and officials, visited several rain-affected areas like J C Nagar, Nagavara, HBR Layout, Hebbal and STP plants there to personally assess the situation.

Several areas were flooded, and houses were inundated in many parts of the city following the torrential rain that lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday night and incessant rains thereafter.

At least two people have so far died in Bengaluru and the Bommai government has announced ₹25000 as relief for houses which were flooded due to heavy rains last week. The government is yet to make a full loss assessment in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state has come under sharp criticism for the lack of mapping and data on the city’s various drainage systems. The lack of maintenance and poor designs have made the city into a flooding nightmare, people aware of the developments said.

The developments come ahead of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections, which are supposed to be held within ten weeks as stated by the government to the Supreme Court.

