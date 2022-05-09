Bommai not elected CM: Siddaramaiah
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleging that he is not an elected CM, and was appointed to the coveted post in exchange for money. The allegation comes days after senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s claims that he was approached by some people, offering the state chief minister’s position, in exchange for ₹2,500 crore. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader even alleged that Bommai is only following RSS’ instructions, as they have made him the chief minister.
“Basavaraj Bommai is not an elected Chief Minister, he is an appointed Chief Minister, so he is not doing anything. He has given money and become Chief Minister, why will he work? RSS has made him Chief Minister, following their instructions is enough for him,” Siddaramaiah alleged.
Speaking at an event here, the former Chief Minister said this government has not been able to give even a single house for the needy in four years and questioned as to whether should such a government continue.
“They (BJP government) should be ashamed...as Chief Minister for five years, I had constructed 15 lakh houses,” he claimed.
Congress leaders have been questioning Bommai, whether he became CM by giving money after Yatnal’s recent claim of being approached by some people, offering the state Chief Minister’s position, in exchange for ₹2,500 crore. Yatnal, a former Union minister, however, has not named anyone, but has only said there are such “fraud” companies.
Congress has demanded an inquiry into these claims.
Halving line losses in four years may be a tough task for UPPCL
Lucknow: Claims notwithstanding, it may be a tall order for the loss-ridden UP Power Corporation Ltd to cut the mounting distribution losses (a euphemism for power theft) to half in next four years, even as the Centre has recently approved funds of more than ₹16,000 crore for the purpose, said people aware of the issue.
Karnataka to optimise renewable energy with storage support
The Karnataka government is making efforts to capitalise on its generation of renewable energy by boosting its storage capabilities to secure its growing requirement of power. “Storage means you don't require it (energy) now but it is available. If I don't use it or store it (energy), it goes waste. I can store it and use it when I require it,” the official added. Karnataka's dependency on coal is about 34% currently.
Himachal | Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar’s statue unveiled
Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha speaker Vipin Singh Parmar unveiled the statue of a former speaker of the state assembly, Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar, at Atiyaldai in the Sullah assembly segment on Sunday. “Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University has already been named after Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar, who also served as minister of health and excise and taxation from 1977 to 1982,” he said.
Madhwaraj’s BJP entry adds to ticket apprehensions in Udupi
The induction of Pramod Madhwaraj into the Bharatiya Janata Party from Congress in Karnataka has complicated equations in the Udupi district, about 400kms from Bengaluru, people aware of the developments said. Madhwaraj, who enjoys a fair bit of popularity, has now added his name to the list of a growing number of ticket aspirants from the saffron party for the 2023 assembly elections. The party has, however, downplayed the notion.
Hindu organisations hold mahapanchayat in Nuh against cattle smuggling and slaughter
Hundreds of gau rakshaks gathered at the event and sought a resolution to the 'menace of cow slaughter'. They further demanded that all cattle smugglers be tried at fast-track Gau Raksha courts and punished, after retrieving their records. “We have had enough of this nuisance. It's high time the government proves its commitment to ending cow slaughter. Cattle smugglers need to die with an iron fist,” said Yashwant Shekhawat, secretary, VHP.
