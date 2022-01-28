Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter found dead in Bengaluru apartment
bengaluru news

BS Yediyurappa’s granddaughter found dead in Bengaluru apartment

Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s granddaughter \was found dead in her apartment, She was a doctor.
Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s granddaughter was found dead in a Bengaluru apartment. (Twitter/ANI)
Updated on Jan 28, 2022 04:24 PM IST
ByHT Correspndent

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa granddaughter, was found dead on Friday in an apartment complex in Bengaluru, police said.

She was 30.

She was a doctor by profession and had an active practice in Bengaluru’s MS Ramaiah Hospital.

She was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her Vasant Nagar apartment, new agency Press Trust of India said.

The matter came to light when the domestic help came to the house and knocked on the door repeatedly but in vain. Her husband, who too called her on phone but there was no response, PTI said quoting a police officer, adding that the door was then opened by force.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, home minister Araga Jnanendra and several other senior leaders rushed to Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru east.

“I got the information just now, so I arrived at the hospital,” Karnataka law minister KC Madhuswamy said. He told reporters that doctors have conducted the autopsy and the report is awaited.

