BSY’s son Vijayendra not fielded for MLC polls, says will abide by party

The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rejected the recommendation made by its Karnataka unit to field former chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s son in the June 3 biennial elections to seven seats of Karnataka Legislative Council.

Hours before the deadline for filing of nominations ended on Tuesday, the party’s top leadership announced the candidature of former deputy chief minister and party vice president Laxman Savadi, party’s state secretaries Hemalatha Nayak and S Keshavaprasad, and president of SC Morcha Chalavadi Narayanaswamy for the polls.

The state core committee had recommended Yediyurappa’s younger son and state BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra to the central leadership, as one of the probable candidates.

Reacting to the central leadership’s decision, Vijayendra said power and position itself are not the ultimate objectives in politics.

“My party and our leadership have always encouraged and stood by me ever since I entered politics, by giving me an opportunity to work as vice president of the party’s state unit. I appeal to all Karyakartas and my supporters to understand that power and position itself are not the ultimate objectives in politics,” he said.

“I would like to convey to all my well-wishers that any unnecessary comments on social media and elsewhere will not only damage the reputation of our party but also hurt the sentiments of Yeddyurappa ji and myself,” he added.

While the biennial elections in the state legislative council are slated to be held in seven seats, the BJP has decided to contest only four of them. The election is necessitated as the term of office of seven members expires on June 14.

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the party had “unanimously” recommended Vijayendra’s name to the top leadership. “However, the central leadership has done their own calculations. He is our party vice president and has many responsibilities. The central leadership must have taken everyone’s opinion on this before making a decision,” he said.

“Today is the last day for nominations for the four MLC seats. The central leadership has approved the names of four candidates which were decided by the state core committee,” he added.

While several BJP leaders refused to comment on the possible reasons behind the top leadership’s decision, some said Vijayendra was denied a ticket so that he can be fielded during the 2023 assembly elections.

Meanwhile, former council chairman Basavaraj Horatti, who recently jumped ship from Janata Dal (Secular) to BJP, was named as the party’s candidate for Karnataka West Teachers constituency election. The 76-year-old has been elected to the Upper House for seven successive terms and is considered to be the senior-most MLC.

Mohan Limbikai, an old-timer and confidante of Yediyurappa, had wanted the ticket from this seat.

Polls for two each Teacher’s and Graduate’s constituencies are scheduled on June 13.

Yediyurappa extended his wishes to the candidates. “Congratulations to Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy, Hemalatha Nayak, Keshava Prasad, Lakshmana Sawadi and Basavaraja Horatti for being named as the party’s candidates for the Vidhana Sabha elections. I wish all the candidates win and strengthen the voices of the people in the council,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, similar developments were witnessed in the state Congress after the top leadership ignored the recommendations of some of its key leaders and announced candidates for two seats that it expects to win in the polls.

The party has named N Nagaraju Yadav, former chairman of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and its minority cell chief, Abdul Jabbar, for the polls.

According to party functionaries familiar with the developments, party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah had proposed M R Seetharam and Ivan D’Souza candidature for the polls. Siddaramaiah’s rival and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar, had proposed S R Patil’s name for the polls.

Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, two of the tallest leaders within the party, have been in a tussle for quite some time and are nursing ambitions to become the chief minister in the assembly elections next year.

“There were many aspirants within our party. We will ensure justice to them in the coming days. S R Patil is a senior leader and the high command has taken notice of this. Everyone should work together. We have an opportunity only for two seats and those who were given importance earlier have been given a chance now. We have deliberated on giving women more opportunity and we will fix this in the coming days,” Shivakumar said.

The Janata Dal (Secular) has nominated former MLC, TA Sharavana, for the polls and kept state president C M Ibrahim out of the race.

“We have given the ticket to Sharavana who is from the small-sized Arya Vaishya community. This decision was taken in accordance with the directions of party chief H D Deve Gowda. Sharavana has worked hard for the party and has earned the confidence of the people. We wanted to give an opportunity to someone from a minute community,” party leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said.