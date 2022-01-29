‘Building new K’taka’: Bommai completes 6 months in office

Karnataka chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai on Friday completed six months in the office.

The sailing has not been smooth for the minister to say the least. During his regime, the state has been riddled with one crisis after another in addition to the challenges that Bommai inherited from his predecessor.

“We are on a solitary mission to ensure dignified life for even the last person in the society. We have already pledged to provide a fair share for all in the development. We will work unitedly to fulfil this promise to the people of Karnataka,” Bommai said at a simple function at the Vidhana Soudha to celebrate his six months in office.

He said that the government had taken up several pro-people measures in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. “Our government is working with a motto of ‘building a new India by building a new Karnataka.’ I have received full cooperation from my ministerial colleagues, legislators, party functionaries and workers in this endeavour. Even the media persons have extended full cooperation for the development of the state during the difficult time of Covid-19 and floods,” Bommai said.

During the occasion, an 82-page booklet was also released. The booklet lists several programmes which Bommai has claimed credit for. Incidentally, it was also the 62nd birthday of the chief minister.The CM adopted 11 cows from the Rashtrothana Gau Shala(cow shelter) on his birthday which his office called as the “way for cow protection”.

Seeking public support in future as well, he said his government is ‘Sarvavyapi, Sarvasparshi’ (ubiquitous and touching every life).

“Please support me based on my works. We will work for you in a manner that your trust on us is not broken. We will work to honour your faith in us. We will make Karnataka a completely developed State,” Bommai said.

Though Bommai’s name was among several others for the top job, Yediyurappa had backed the former to replace him on July 28, aggravating senior leaders of the state who were in the race.

He also will be presenting his first budget in March. “(The) state budget will be presented in the coming days. It would also be an election year budget. Focus would be on stabilising the state economy, at the same time I intend to formulate new programmes for comprehensive development of the state and welfare of all the communities. We have all the dimensions and I have resolved to lend direction and pace to achieve the target,” Bommai said.“He is an accidental chief minister and will continue (in his post),” professor Chambi Puranik, a Bengaluru-based political analyst said.

While Bommai continues to battle adversities on all fronts, including from his own party, his own track record has not been impressive so far with a series of corruption allegations and his growing radical legislations.

It is widely believed that the Anti-Conversion Bill, which has been passed in the Lower House of state legislature in the winter session, was Bommai’s idea.“He does not have any real strength (politically) and has to depend on Yediyurappa and a small group of loyalists. He also has an obligation to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He brought the Bill to appease the Hindutva lobby,” Puranik alleged.

Having lost the Hanagal seat in the October bypoll in his home district of Haveri and a poor outing in the MLC polls in December, Bommai has his job cut out, which includes assuaging rising tempers over the Cabinet expansion.

There has also been an increase in crimes in the state.“When sentiments are hurt, it is natural that there are actions and reactions.People should keep these sentiments in mind and act accordingly,” Bommai had said on October 13 last year. The statement had sparking off huge protests.

On January 25, at least 34 academician, writers, historians and intellectuals had shot off a letter to the CM over the ‘rising intolerance’. In reply to the letter, the CM had promised to protect the rights of the minorities in the state.

With Agency Inputs