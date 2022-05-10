Bypolls for 7 vacant Karnataka Legislative Council seats on June 3
- Biennial Election to the Karnataka Legislative Council by the members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will be held on June 3, the Election Commission of India said on Tuesday.
Biennial Election to the Karnataka Legislative Council by the members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will be held on June 3, the Election Commission of India said on Tuesday. The election is necessitated as the term of office of 7 members is going to expire on June 14.
The election notification will be issued on May 17, the last date for filing nominations is May 24, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on the very next day. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is May 27. While the polling will be held between 9:00 am - 4:00 pm on June 3, counting of votes will take place at 5 pm on the same day.
The seats will be falling vacant, due to the retirement of MLCs- Laxman Sangappa Savadi and Lahar Singh Siroya of BJP, Ramappa Timmapur, Allum Veerabhadrappa, Veena Achaiah S of Congress, and H M Ramesha Gowda and Narayana Swamy K V of JD(S).
The Commission in a release said, the Chief Secretary, Karnataka is being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election.
The ruling BJP currently has 37 members in the upper house, where it is just one short of a simple majority. The halfway mark in the 75-member Legislative Council is 38. While Congress' strength is 26, JD(S) has 10 members. There is also one independent member other than the Chairman.
-
Karnataka HC: Adopting non abandoned or non orphaned child is not an offence
The Karnataka High Court has ruled that adopting a child directly from the parents, where the ward is not abandoned or surrendered or an orphan, does not constitute an offence under Section 80 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Justice Hemanth Chandanagoudar, in a recent order, quashed the proceedings against four people in the Magistrate court.
-
Bengaluru: Accused husband still on the loose month after journalist's suicide
More than a month after the death of a 35-year-old Reuters journalist working in Bengaluru, the accused husband Aneesh Kodayan Koroth has still not been nabbed. Shruthi Narayanan had hanged herself when her husband, Aneesh, was away from home. Police have been unable to track him down. Anish went missing soon after the death of his wife. However police officials reassured that he will soon be arrested.
-
Delhi BJP chief urges civic body to change names linked to 'Mughal slavery'
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday wrote to the New Delhi Municipal Council, seeking a change in the names of roads that, he said, are a 'symbol of Mughal slavery'. “Tughlaq Road - Akbar Road, Guru Gobind Singh Marg - Maharana Pratap Road, Aurangzeb Road - Abdul Kalam Lane; Humayun Road - Maharishi Valmiki Road and Shahjahan Road - General Bipin Singh Rawat Road,” the BJP leader mentioned.
-
Now, Hindu outfit demands renaming of Qutub Minar to Vishnu Stambh, stages stir
Members of a right-wing outfit were staging a protest near Qutub Minar in Delhi on Tuesday demanding the centuries-old minarate be renamed as Vishnu Stambh. The outfit that was holding the agitation near the UNESCO World Heritage Site in South Delhi's Mehrauli area was identified as Mahakal Manav Sewa.
-
Doctor abducted 10 days ago for ransom from UP rescued in Bihar West Champaran
A doctor living in Uttar Pradesh's Bagaha was abducted and kept hostage in Bihar's West Champaran district for nearly 10 days, police said on a Nepalii, Tuesday afterthe Shahi, was rescued and his two abductors arrested. Bagaha sub-divisional police officer Kailash Prasad on Tuesday said the doctor, identified as Meer Bahadur Shahi, who was rescued from a house in Malakauli.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics