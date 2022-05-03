Cancer patient wins ₹6.7 lakhs after suing insurance firm
A 60-year-old ailing cancer patient from Bengaluru won Rs. 6.7 lakhs after he sued a private insurance firm for denying him medical insurance for his cancer treatment on grounds that he had hypertension and diabetes, which he had not disclosed prior to taking the policy.
In the court battle that lasted nearly eight months, judges reprimanded the private firm, called Religare Health Insurance Company, and said that hypertension and diabetes are not diseases but common physical disorders and that they cannot be grounds to deny medical insurance.
The court added that the insurance is the patient's rightful claim and that Religare, in this case, showed no concern for an ailing patient who paid his premium on time without fail.
The court then ordered the firm to pay the cancer patient the insured sum of Rs. 5 lakh with a 12% interest and a compensation of Rs. 1.1 lakh for the additional trauma and mental agony caused by the denial of insurance money, with another Rs. 10,000 toward court expenses and damages.
Reports said that the 60-year-old man is an Indiranagar resident and had purchased a family cover insurance policy from Religare in November 2011. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, uptil which he was renewing the medical insurance policy every year diligently. When his cancer treatment at the HCG Hospital amounted to about Rs. 11 lakh, he approached Religare to get the insured sum of Rs. 5 lakh refunded.
Reports said that the insurance company however denied him the claim amount and cited that he is not applicable for the insurance money as he had not disclosed his pre-existing conditions of hypertension and diabetes when taking the policy.
Dismayed and without any reasonable explanation from the insurance company for several months, the petitioner sent the firm a legal notice and sued them in the Bengaluru Rural and Urban 1st additional district consumer disputes redressal forum in the Shantinagar area for unfair trade practices.
The judges of the Bengaluru consumer forum slammed Religare for high-handedness towards a cancer patient and on March 29, 2022, gave the order for the patient to be compensated accordingly by the firm. In previous instances, the Supreme Court has observed that conditions like hypertension and diabetes are not grounds to deny rightful insurance money to patients.
-
I can see the future of the country in front of me: Amit Shah in Bengaluru
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday arrived at Bengaluru and paid floral tributes to the bust and statue of 12th century social reformer and Lingayat saint Basaveshwara here, on Basaveshwara, popularly known as Basavanna, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as"Basava Jayanti"'s birth anniversary. The move is seen as a reach out to Lingayats, a dominant community who have significant presence across the state and are considered as a strong vote bank of the ruling BJP, ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls next year.
-
Bengaluru: Female friends sedate, rob 30-year-old woman of ₹4 lakh jewellery
A 30-year-old Bengaluru woman was looted in broad daylight as two of Sowbhagya's “friends” stole ₹4 lakh worth of jewellery from her residence at Hosakerehalli on April 27. As per the complainant, B Sowbhagya, the two women had given her a cold drink laced with sedatives, making her unconscious and stealing her valuables. Of the two, one, she identifies as her friend.
-
Jodhpur tense on Eid after clashes, cops among many injured; CM appeals for calm
Two groups clashed in Jodhpur town's Jalori Gate area late on Monday after a dispute over raising religious flags in the area ahead of Eid, prompting authorities to suspend internet services and issue appeals for peace. Four police personnel were among those injured while trying to disperse the stone-pelting mob, police said in Jodhpur, the home town of chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The precise trigger for the communal tension is still unclear.
-
PSI scam: Main protestor named as accused
After learning that the results of last October's PSI recruitment exams will be discarded and a fresh exam will be conducted, several PSI exam candidates protested at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Friday, demanding posting orders. Another protestor, identified as Rachana Hanumanta from North Karnataka, is also named in the FIR.
-
86 Chandigarh administration services go online
UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday launched 86 e-services of various allied departments of the Chandigarh administration. The services launched include 23 of the excise and taxation department; 22 Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and five non-DBT services; 17 of the transport department; eight of the Chandigarh Housing Board; and five each of the Estate Office and labour department.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics