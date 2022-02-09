Cases registered after clashes on hijab dispute, few people arrested: Karnataka home minister

A day after clashes were reported from several districts in Karnataka as row over students wearing hijab to high schools intensified, state home minister Araga Jnanendra said on Wednesday some people have been arrested, adding that whether they are outsiders or not will be determined through an inquiry.

“Action will be taken wherever unpleasant things have happened. Police have registered cases. We have arrested a few people, they are outsiders, not students, after inquiry, we will let you know,” Jnanendra said, according to news agency ANI.

The minister further said the state government expects Karnataka high court orders by the end of the day. “We can't advise the court. We have to accept it when the court orders,” he said.

The high court, on Tuesday, took up a petition filed by two girl students from Udupi’s pre-university government college against the Karnataka government’s directive prohibiting them to attend classes wearing a hijab. After making several observations, the bench adjourned hearing to 2:30pm on Wednesday.

Also on Tuesday, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered all high schools and colleges to close for three days, as he appealed to students to maintain peace and harmony.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today waded into the controversy, saying that it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear.'

