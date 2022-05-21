CM Bommai consults BJP leadership on RS, Legislative Council polls
- Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met the BJP national general secretary and party's Karnataka in charge Arun Singh in Delhi and had a detailed discussion with him.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who paid a sudden visit to Delhi sparking off speculation in political circles, on Saturday said there was no discussion with the BJP's central leadership on Cabinet rejig or expansion. The consultations during his visit revolved around the upcoming polls for Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council.
Elections to seven Council seats will be held on June 3, and the biennial elections to four seats of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka on June 10. Bommai told reporters in the national capital that he could not meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah due to his busy schedule but spoke to him over phone. He added that he has already given the list of candidates for the MLC and Rajya Sabha elections.
On Shah's direction, Bommai met the BJP national general secretary and party's Karnataka in charge Arun Singh and had a detailed discussion with him. "I have given details about the decision taken regarding the Rajya Sabha election candidates," the Chief Minister said. Bommai was confident that the candidates will soon be finalised.
To a query on the cabinet rejig or expansion, Bommai said there were no discussions on it. Regarding the "delay" in carrying out the Cabinet expansion, Bommai said it was the internal matter of the BJP. When he was reminded about his statement earlier this month that it would be done shortly, Bommai said, "I did say that the cabinet expansion will take place in two to three days but in the meantime, the Supreme Court verdict on the BBMP (Bengaluru civic body) elections, which we were waiting for, came."
The Supreme Court has directed the state government to complete the delimitation and reservation of wards in eight weeks and carry out the elections thereafter. There are currently five positions vacant in the Cabinet, which has 29 ministers, including the Chief Minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.
On the rains in the state, Bommai said he has given directions to the officials on handling the situation in the state. He added that he is returning to Bengaluru to hold discussions with the district level officials on the rain situation in the state. The Chief Minister also said that he has directed the district in charge ministers to visit the rain-affected regions in their respective districts.
FIR against dancer Vaishnavi Patil, two others for shooting Lavani video inside Lal Mahal
The Faraskhana police have lodged a first information report (FIR) against dancer and artiste Vaishnavi Patil and two others for performing Lavani (Marathi folk dance) inside the premises of the historic Lal Mahal. Santosh Sonawane (37), who works as a security guard at Lal Mahal, has lodged a case stating that the incident took place on April 16. The complaint states that despite being stopped the accused went inside and shot the dance video.
DU professor Ratan Lal, arrested over Gyanvapi Mosque post, gets bail
A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Delhi University professor Ratan Lal, who arrested on Friday over a social media post allegedly intended to outrage religious beliefs after the alleged discovery of 'Shivling' inside Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi, on furnishing a bond of ₹50,000 and surety on like amount.
Startup Mantra: Strengthening healthcare supply chain
Pune-based startup Biddano struggled to scale up in the B2C model and had to pivot to a B2B model of efficiently managing the healthcare supply chain. Founded by Talha Shaikh and Ashok Yadav in November 2016, Biddano is an intra-city logistics platform servicing stockists, distributors and pharmacies across 53 cities in the country. The startup is also empowering these stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem by offering them supply chain finance services and an e-commerce marketplace.
Bommai government to issue free bus passes to SC/ST students
The Karnataka government has decided to issue free bus passes to students from scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities and will soon roll out the scheme, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said. The Bommai-led SC, ST state development council on Friday gave the approval to the implementation of various welfare programmes of more than ₹28,000 crore under the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP) for scheduled castes and tribal sub-plan (TSP).
On rape case against son, Rajasthan minister says will follow court orders
Delhi Police summon Rajasthan minister's absconding son in alleged rape case In her complaint, the woman has alleged she was raped multiple times by Rohit Joshi at several places, including Delhi, between January 8, 2021 and April 17 this year, adding that the minister's son also promised to marry her. The complainant also claimed that on August 11 last year, she discovered she was pregnant with her alleged rapist's baby.
