‘CM Bommai doing a good job’: BSY rules out leadership change

Bengaluru

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday dismissed speculation of a change in leadership and threw his weight behind his successor, Basavaraj Bommai.

“There is nothing of the sort (change of chief minister). Chief minister Basavraj Bommai is doing a good job and as far as I know, there is no change,” Yediyurappa said.

His statements come at a time when speculation is rife about a possible leadership change as many within the party believe that Bommai has failed to live up to expectations ever since he replaced Yediyurappa in July last year.

The Bommai-led BJP government has been accused of fanning communal tensions to deflect attention away from lack of development and welfare schemes during his nine months in office, fuelling speculation that he is likely to be replaced with just a year to go before the assembly elections.

For the BJP, Karnataka is a very important state as it is the only one in southern India where the saffron party has been able to form a government and is considered the gateway to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, where it has little or no elected representation.

Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru on Monday night to take stock of the political situation in the state.

“In the evening I will meet him (Shah). He is coming to review the political situation in the state as it is an election year. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have decided to give more priority to the state and are coming here. We want to get 150 seats and they will have discussions and give their suggestions on how we can achieve this,” Yediyurappa said.

The BJP nurses aspirations to come back to power on their own in 2023, which is also an indicator of how the state will vote the following year when the Modi-led union government will face elections for a record third term.

Shah is expected to meet state leaders on Tuesday.

Shah is also scheduled to take part in the “Khelo India” university games, which is ongoing in Bengaluru.

There have been indications from the BJP top brass that new faces will get a chance to contest the next elections, raising alarm in the old guard of the state unit in which the likes of Yediyurappa and several others continue to thrive. There are also concerns raised from within the BJP not to give tickets to family members of sitting MLAs and ministers as it goes against the party’s policy of opposing dynastic politics.

A section of BJP legislators has also demanded that the five vacant berths within the Bommai cabinet be filled to give new ministers time to prove themselves before the polls.

The BJP government has also been accused of corruption, demanding commission for payment of bribes to clear payments and diverting funds meant for marginalised classes into “infrastructure”.

The chief minister on Monday pulled up officials for not doing enough to ensure benefits from the government reach members of scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities. “It is your duty to use the power vested with you for the welfare of these classes. You should have the commitment to deliver the welfare programmes of the government to the people. The department should first raise its capacity to realise the objective of the government,” Bommai said.

He even indicated an overhaul of the administration while speaking at an event to launch the ‘Kalyna Mitra’ helpline for the people and a workshop for the officers of the social welfare department.

The BJP is trying to expand its outreach beyond its traditional support base to cross the 113 mark in the 224-seater assembly in next year’s elections.

“We will bring overall changes in administration and reduce the layers of the decision-making system. The social welfare department would be overhauled,” he said, adding, “though the government is providing grants, there have been delays in selecting the beneficiaries. Our government will not tolerate laxity, neglect and non-cooperation in administration.”

“Even 75 years after the country attained independence, the oppressed classes are still struggling to get their due, social justice. Our government will never accept negligence and red tapism,” he said.