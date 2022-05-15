Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / CM Bommai helps physically-challenged youth with a three wheeler
bengaluru news

CM Bommai helps physically-challenged youth with a three wheeler

The humane response to the plight of a physically challenged youth, Shivappa from Adavibavi village of Kanakagiri in Koppal district on Saturday has touched hearts.
Representational image
Published on May 15, 2022 01:30 PM IST
ANI |

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's humane response to the plight of a physically challenged youth Shivappa from Adavibavi village of Kanakagiri in Koppal district touched hearts on Saturday, said a statement from the Karnataka government.

When the Chief Minister was coming out after attending the State BJP Core committee meeting, the youth, Shivappa narrated how his 3-wheel scooter was wrecked in a recent road accident. He urged the Chief Minister to get him a new 3-wheel vehicle, read the statement.

Touched by his plight, Bommai responded immediately and called the Deputy Commissioner of Koppal district over phone and instructed him to get a new 3-wheel vehicle for Shivappa. The Chief Minister's gesture not only brought relief on the face of Shivappa, but won the hearts of those around as well. 

Topics
basavaraj bommai bengaluru
