Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / CM Bommai helps physically-challenged youth with a three wheeler
bengaluru news

CM Bommai helps physically-challenged youth with a three wheeler

The humane response to the plight of a physically challenged youth, Shivappa from Adavibavi village of Kanakagiri in Koppal district on Saturday has touched hearts.
Representational image
Representational image
Published on May 15, 2022 01:30 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's humane response to the plight of a physically challenged youth Shivappa from Adavibavi village of Kanakagiri in Koppal district touched hearts on Saturday, said a statement from the Karnataka government.

When the Chief Minister was coming out after attending the State BJP Core committee meeting, the youth, Shivappa narrated how his 3-wheel scooter was wrecked in a recent road accident. He urged the Chief Minister to get him a new 3-wheel vehicle, read the statement.

Touched by his plight, Bommai responded immediately and called the Deputy Commissioner of Koppal district over phone and instructed him to get a new 3-wheel vehicle for Shivappa. The Chief Minister's gesture not only brought relief on the face of Shivappa, but won the hearts of those around as well. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
basavaraj bommai bengaluru
basavaraj bommai bengaluru
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The new prices came into effect from Sunday at 6 am.

    CNG prices hiked by 2 per kg in Delhi-NCR, other cities | Check details here

    The Indraprastha Gas Limited has hiked the compressed natural gas prices in Delhi and NCR by 2 per kilogram with effect from Sunday at 6 am. In Rewari, CNG is retailing at 84.07 per kg; 82.27 per kg in Karnal and Kaithal; 85.40 in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur and 83.88 in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand after the increase.

  • Heatwave in Delhi has made the parents and teachers gear up to ensure their school-going children don’t fall sick in summer. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT (For representational purposes only))

    School in summer of ’22: Attending classes is no child’s play!

    One of the major concerns in summer is dehydration. Aashana Kalia, who teaches nursery class at Ramjas International School, RK Puram, says, “My students are three or four year olds. To make sure they don't get exposed to the sun, we complete the outdoor activities in the morning. Additionally, they are reminded to drink water every half an hour.”

  • Amaltas’ yellow magic has taken over the Capital, as this tree can be spotted almost everywhere. (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)

    Summer shades of Delhi: Amaltas, Gulmohar, Jacaranda and Jarul

    The heat may have wiped out Delhi's spring blooms, but not without bringing its own seasonal beauty to the streets and bylanes of the city. The yellow magic of Amaltas Ah, the good ol' golden showers of Amaltas! Also called Indian Laburnum, purging cassia and even pudding pipe tree, this amber beauty is back this season with the low-hanging Amaltas flowers blooming everywhere your eyes can see, from parks to public places.

  • (HT File/Representational image)

    Bengaluru: Police arrest gang who looted thousands from elderly man

    A pack of thieves were arrested by Banasawadi police on Friday while withdrawing thousands of rupees from an elderly man's ATM card as he had jotted down the PIN on it. As per the police report, the incident took place on May 11, the elderly man was walking on the roadside when the alleged gang stole the senior citizen's phone and wallet. The gang rushed to an ATM and withdrew thousands of rupees.

  • Janki Devi Memorial College students appear for offline examination, after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

    DU, offline exams: Students prep to get, set, write!

    Ever since the gates of Delhi University reopened, students have been demanding online examination. But as per the varsity's plan of action, offline exams have resumed, on campus, after a break of almost two years. And now as students are busy sweating it out in the exam hall, some give us a sneak peek into how they are adjusting to the physical format of tests. The offline exam has turned the timetable hectic for many.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out