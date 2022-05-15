CM Bommai helps physically-challenged youth with a three wheeler
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's humane response to the plight of a physically challenged youth Shivappa from Adavibavi village of Kanakagiri in Koppal district touched hearts on Saturday, said a statement from the Karnataka government.
When the Chief Minister was coming out after attending the State BJP Core committee meeting, the youth, Shivappa narrated how his 3-wheel scooter was wrecked in a recent road accident. He urged the Chief Minister to get him a new 3-wheel vehicle, read the statement.
Touched by his plight, Bommai responded immediately and called the Deputy Commissioner of Koppal district over phone and instructed him to get a new 3-wheel vehicle for Shivappa. The Chief Minister's gesture not only brought relief on the face of Shivappa, but won the hearts of those around as well.
CNG prices hiked by ₹2 per kg in Delhi-NCR, other cities | Check details here
The Indraprastha Gas Limited has hiked the compressed natural gas prices in Delhi and NCR by ₹2 per kilogram with effect from Sunday at 6 am. In Rewari, CNG is retailing at ₹84.07 per kg; ₹82.27 per kg in Karnal and Kaithal; ₹85.40 in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur and ₹83.88 in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand after the increase.
School in summer of ’22: Attending classes is no child’s play!
One of the major concerns in summer is dehydration. Aashana Kalia, who teaches nursery class at Ramjas International School, RK Puram, says, “My students are three or four year olds. To make sure they don't get exposed to the sun, we complete the outdoor activities in the morning. Additionally, they are reminded to drink water every half an hour.”
Summer shades of Delhi: Amaltas, Gulmohar, Jacaranda and Jarul
The heat may have wiped out Delhi's spring blooms, but not without bringing its own seasonal beauty to the streets and bylanes of the city. The yellow magic of Amaltas Ah, the good ol' golden showers of Amaltas! Also called Indian Laburnum, purging cassia and even pudding pipe tree, this amber beauty is back this season with the low-hanging Amaltas flowers blooming everywhere your eyes can see, from parks to public places.
Bengaluru: Police arrest gang who looted thousands from elderly man
A pack of thieves were arrested by Banasawadi police on Friday while withdrawing thousands of rupees from an elderly man's ATM card as he had jotted down the PIN on it. As per the police report, the incident took place on May 11, the elderly man was walking on the roadside when the alleged gang stole the senior citizen's phone and wallet. The gang rushed to an ATM and withdrew thousands of rupees.
DU, offline exams: Students prep to get, set, write!
Ever since the gates of Delhi University reopened, students have been demanding online examination. But as per the varsity's plan of action, offline exams have resumed, on campus, after a break of almost two years. And now as students are busy sweating it out in the exam hall, some give us a sneak peek into how they are adjusting to the physical format of tests. The offline exam has turned the timetable hectic for many.
