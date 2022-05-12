CM Bommai: Rajnath Singh positive about 700 acres land transfer in Belagavi
- Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has responded positively regarding transfer of 700 acres of land in Belagavi, which is currently under the control of the latter's ministry.
The state government needs this land for an IT park, which it intends to develop in Belagavi. The issue was raised during the Chief Minister's meeting with the Defence Minister in New Delhi on Wednesday.
"About 700 acres of grassland in Belagavi is under the control of the Defence ministry. It actually belongs to the state government. We have appealed to transfer the land to the state government. Rajnath Singh has responded positively to the request," Bommai said.
The state government needs this land for the IT park, he said, adding, "So, we have requested the Defence Ministry to hand over the land". The Union minister has stated that he would discuss the issue with officials concerned and take a decision," Bommai said.
Regarding extending the term of Sangolli Rayanna Military School in Belagavi, the Chief Minister said the Defence Minister has extended the term, and he has been invited to inaugurate the school.
Speaking to reporters, Bommai also said Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya has assured that there would not be any shortage in supply of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) and urea to Karnataka.
The CM had met Mandaviya on Tuesday and discussed about supply of fertilisers needed for Karnataka. "I have conveyed the need for DAP and urea for the Kharif season. There were doubts about proper supply of ammonia and other fertilisers as there is a shortage in the international market," Bommai said.
"However, the Union Minister has assured that DAP would be made available. Transport arrangements need to be made once it reaches Karwar and Mangaluru ports," the CM added.
Tyagi among front runners for Bihar Rajya Sabha by-poll
Ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) leader K C Tyagi has emerged among the front runners for nomination for the by-poll to a vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Bihar on May 30. JD(U) lawmaker Mahendra Prasad's death in December necessitated the poll. Union minister Ramchandra Prasad Singh's term is also ending in July along with four other Rajya Sabha members from Bihar. Seven Bihar legislative assembly seats are also falling vacant in July.
IAF sergeant held for espionage in Delhi
New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested an Indian Air Force sergeant on charges of espionage, an officer aware of the matter said on Thursday. The officer identified Sharma as Devendra Sharma and said he allegedly leaked “secret and sensitive documents” related to the IAF after being “honey-trapped” through social media. He added that Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence is suspected to be linked to the matter.
No need to panic on reports of tomato flu in Kerala: Karnataka Health Minister
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said there is no need to panic about reports of tomato flu in neighbouring Kerala, as it is endemic to that State, and instructed authorities in the border district to remain vigilant aimed at controlling its spread. The tomato fever is affecting children below the age of five in Kerala. Cases of tomato flu have currently been reported from Aryankavu, Anchal and Neduvathur in Kerala State.
Guest Column | Budget by the people: Reality versus rhetoric
In a welcome departure from the past, the Punjab government has invited suggestions from the public at large and stakeholders for framing Budget, 2023. The Annual Financial Statement (Article 202 of the Constitution), commonly known as the Budget, is the most important medium, through which the government shares with the people the state of the state's economy and finances. By all accounts, Punjab's economy and finances suffer from a deep structural malaise.
Bihar man held for sacrilege attempt at Ambala gurdwara
Police have arrested a Bihar native for attempting sacrilege at Defence Colony Gurdwara in Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday. Inspector Ajit Kumar of Panjokhra police station said, “a member of the gurdwara management, Daler Singh, handed over the man to the police, alleging sacrilege. A case under Section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.”
