CM Bommai visits rain-affected areas in Bengaluru, announces key decisions
Development of valleys, desilting of drains, removing of bottlenecks and encroachment, increasing the number and capacity of sewage treatment plants (STPs) across the city are some of the measures announced by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to address the problems faced by rain-battered Bengaluru.
The Chief Minister along with MLAs and Ministers from the city and officials on Thursday visited several rain-affected areas like J C Nagar, Nagavara, HBR layout, Hebbal and STP plants there to personally assess the situation. Several areas were flooded and houses were inundated in many parts of the city following the torrential rain that lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday night and incessant rains thereafter.
"There has been a very heavy rainfall within a very short period of time, this has happened for the first time after nearly forty to fifty years. In some places it was 100 mm and has also gone up to 120 mm in some areas. According to an estimate, the rain that should have happened in the entire May month happened in just about four to five hours," Bommai told reporters after the visit.
Stating that this had resulted in inundation of low-lying areas of the city, he said, these issues during the rains have been persisting in the city for three to four decades now, and despite all efforts to address it, the growth that Bengaluru is witnessing is adding to the woes. "To address the issues, valley wise complete development of six to seven valleys running through the city will be taken up and DPR has been prepared for it.
₹1,600 crore has been approved for it at the initial stage, and the work will be taken up very shortly," he added. Noting that over ₹400 crore has been approved for removal of silt, bottlenecks, blockages and damages, Bommai said desilting work of main or primary drains and secondary and tertiary drains in nearby areas has to be taken up immediately, and directions have been issued in this regard.
Approval has also been given for increasing the capacity of STP plants and increasing their numbers, he said, adding instructions have also been given for remodelling of bridges along Vrishabhavathi valley aimed at facilitating free flow of water.
Highlighting that water has been pumped out from most of the houses and localities that were inundated, the Chief Minister said, BBMP, home guards, civil defence and engineers among others staff have been working round the clock. All illegal structures along the main drains will be removed as decided, he said, the compensation of ₹25,000 to those whose houses were flooded will be disbursed from today itself through DBT along with arrangements of food, ration and other basic amenities.
‘Don’t know what ED wishes to probe’: Raj Kundra’s lawyer after ED lodges case
A day after the Enforcement Directorate booked businessman Raj Kundra in a money laundering case, the businessman's lawyer said there were no “proceeds of crime” as contemplated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, and that he had no idea what ED intended to probe.
Mathura court allows plea seeking removal of mosque in Krishna Janmabhoomi case
A court here on Thursday allowed a petition seeking to remove the Shahi Idgah mosque that it claims is built on the land belonging to the Keshav Dev temple, the birthplace of a lawyer for the Hindu side, Lord Krishna said. Hari Shankar Jain said the court has accepted one of the multiple pleas on the matter. The Krishna Janmabhoomi complex spans 13.37 acres.
Rajasthan: 5 youngsters of a family die after car collides with SUV, 7 injured
Five youngsters of a family died and seven others injured in a road accident late on Wednesday in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, police said. All the deceased are in the age group of 16 to 22 years. Assistant Superintendent of police, Raghuveer Singh said the incident happened last night near Barkheda village. All five are from one family and identified as Vasim (18), Arbaz (22), Parvez (16), Ashiq (17), and Aalam (19).
Duo from Punjab who put up Khalistan flags history-sheeters: Himachal DGP
The two men arrested from Punjab for putting up Khalistan flags and scrawling graffiti at the entry gate of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Dharamshala recently had carried out similar acts in Kharar, Ropar and Kurukshetra, police said on Thursday. The two had started out by putting up a Khalistan banner on the Kharar-Ropar road. Khalistan banners were tied at the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha's Tapovan Complex in Dharamshala on May 8.
Officer probing Bajrang Dal arms training camp in Karnataka's Kodagu transferred
Virajpet deputy superintendent of police CT Jayakumar told HT that the transfer was routine and had nothing to do with the controversy. “The circle inspector had served in the post for over a year and it was a routine transfer. The order for the transfer was issued much earlier. There is no need for controversy,” he said, adding no FIR has been registered in the case so far.
