Cities / Bengaluru News / CM Bommai: won't tolerate lapses in implementation of SC/ST development plan
bengaluru news

CM Bommai: won't tolerate lapses in implementation of SC/ST development plan

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday instructed the officials of State Development Council to spend the grants made for the welfare of SC/ST communities only for these sections.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai sent a clear message to officials that he would not tolerate any lapses in the implementation of schemes for SC/ST communities. (HT_PRINT)
Published on May 21, 2022 09:25 AM IST
ANI |

The SC, ST Development Council meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai approved the SCSP/ TSP action plan for the year 2022-23 on Friday, after which the CM instructed officials to spend Scheduled Castes Sub Plan grants only for those targeted communities.

He also asked the officials to ensure that an amount of 1,600 crore deposit in bank accounts of various boards and corporations under the Social Welfare department is spent within the next three months for Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCSP) and STP schemes, excluding the Ganga Kalyana scheme., else it would be reallocated to various programmes announced this year.

Bommai also instructed the officials of the State Development Council to spend the grants made for the welfare of SC/ST communities only for these sections on Friday.

"State government's ambitious programmes should be implemented before August," Bommai said in the meeting.

Bommai further said that stringent measures should be taken to start the implementation of SCSP and TSP programmes in Education, Health, Nutrition and Women's Welfare before August 15.

Bommai on Friday said, "The funds allocated for the welfare of these communities should be spent only for these communities and should not be diverted," and sent a clear message to the officials that he would not tolerate any lapses in the implementation of these schemes.

Topics
bengaluru basavaraj bommai
