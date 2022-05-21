CM Bommai: won't tolerate lapses in implementation of SC/ST development plan

The SC, ST Development Council meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai approved the SCSP/ TSP action plan for the year 2022-23 on Friday, after which the CM instructed officials to spend Scheduled Castes Sub Plan grants only for those targeted communities.

He also asked the officials to ensure that an amount of ₹1,600 crore deposit in bank accounts of various boards and corporations under the Social Welfare department is spent within the next three months for Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCSP) and STP schemes, excluding the Ganga Kalyana scheme., else it would be reallocated to various programmes announced this year.

Bommai also instructed the officials of the State Development Council to spend the grants made for the welfare of SC/ST communities only for these sections on Friday.

"State government's ambitious programmes should be implemented before August," Bommai said in the meeting.

Bommai further said that stringent measures should be taken to start the implementation of SCSP and TSP programmes in Education, Health, Nutrition and Women's Welfare before August 15.

Data released by the National Family Health Survey-5 said that 35 per cent of children under the age of five in Karnataka are stunted. Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar raised concerns over the issue and remarked, "It is disheartening to note that 35 per cent of our children under the age of five are stunted."

Emphasising how with proper planning and a targeted approach, the state can do much better in terms of catering to the nutritional needs of the children, the Congress leader said, "I believe Karnataka has the resources to make sure the development of every child is healthy."

He further stated that the children of Karnataka deserve better, highlighting how poor nutrition levels among them are affecting their growth and future prospects.

Bommai on Friday said, "The funds allocated for the welfare of these communities should be spent only for these communities and should not be diverted," and sent a clear message to the officials that he would not tolerate any lapses in the implementation of these schemes.